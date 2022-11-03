From meeting rapper Yung Gravy backstage to singing along with 4,000 people on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn, there’s “nothing like” working for Penn State’s Student Programming Association, according to executive director Hunter Smith.

Smith (senior-international politics) is a long-time member of SPA, having joined his sophomore year as a general member before becoming concert chair and eventually rising to head of the organization.

So, for Smith, looking back and picking just one of his favorite memories with SPA over the past few years was a challenge.

He flipped through the organization’s Instagram page, a timeline and scrapbook for all that SPA had accomplished during his time at Penn State.

“SPA kind of consumes my whole life,” he said. “Picking one is so hard.”

As executive director, Smith’s job is to manage the other members and make sure they’re following SPA’s “mission,” which is to “improve the Penn State community” and “improve students’ co-curricular experience.”

Part of this mission involves bringing a variety of free live performances to Penn State students.

SPA has arranged visits from celebrities such as actress Hunter Schafer, singer Jeremih and even comedian Jimmy O. Yang.

But, it leaves the question as to how exactly SPA gets in contact with each of its guests and how the organization chooses who comes to Penn State.

Concert chair Elizabeth Thompson is in charge of contacting “middle” agencies that eventually get in contact with artist agencies — which then reach out to the celebrities themselves.

Before that process begins, however, Thompson (senior-telecommunications) said general members come together to “brainstorm names” and decide who they think would resonate with students the most.

Over the course of three weeks, the group cuts through a list of people they want to bring to Penn State’s campus.

“Ultimately, the goal is to bring someone who will reach out to everyone in the Penn State community,” Thompson said. “We’re not bringing people for ‘us’ to watch, we’re bringing people who different communities would want to watch.”

For Thompson, this can often be the most difficult part of the process.

“I don’t want to have [shows] for just one small group or feel like other groups are excluded,” she said. “I just have to think in a really broad aspect because there are 40,000 people on this campus.”

After SPA members narrow their list down to just a few names, Thompson takes the list to SPA’s “middle agents” — people who work for event companies like Degy Entertainment or Concert Ideas.

“They have all the contacts with the artist agencies… we’ve worked with them for a long time,” she said. “They do all the personal outreach.”

Middle agents communicate with artist agents, who then talk to the artists they represent. Then, it comes back full circle as SPA waits for a response.

Smith said this is the “easiest part” of the process, as it’s often the job of agents to be communicative. However, as celebrities are usually busy with other engagements, they’re “usually not” as communicative, which leads to a longer wait time.

But, when SPA and the celebrity finally agree on a contract, this leaves the organization to prepare for the guest’s arrival.

This is where Emily Carr comes into play as SPA’s hospitality chair.

With the assistance of a commitee, Carr (senior-advertising and public relations) provides amenities for celebrities the day of their performance.

“I like to help people — I like to be a source of comfort if possible,” she said. “I’m also a waitress, so customer service is my strength, which is kind of what you need in hospitality.”

Most of the time, Carr and Thompson are some of the first people to actually meet and sit down with celebrities after arriving at Penn State.

Carr said it’s often nerve-wracking to talk to someone with a “higher following than most people.”

“It’s important to know how to impose yourself,” she said. “But, obviously, that’s something I’ve learned before I even became the hospitality chair.”

For Carr, being asked to assist rapper Kyle and his team was one of her favorite experiences working with musicians.

“It was awesome. It was a big weekend for us,” she said. “They were all very nice and good to me, so I enjoyed that a lot.”

Smith said being able to host Kesha was one of his favorite live performances that he’s worked on, calling the pop musician “otherworldly.”

He recalled how SPA conducted a Q&A with the singer after her performance.

“My question was — it was kind of stupid — ‘Do you believe in aliens?’” Smith said. “She said in the most calming voice you can imagine, ‘Oh, honey, I am an alien.’”

Thompson said although being able to meet these celebrities is one of her favorite parts of the job, the final production, such as her solo management of LightsUP, takes the cake.

“Just seeing all the people, that’s really great,” Thompson said. “All these people are coming to see the artists that I booked, that we all agreed to bring on, and it’s just a really rewarding experience.”

Smith said her fondest memories of SPA come from the relationships she’s built with the people involved in the organization.

“I’ve made some of my best friends here, and I don’t think I would do it without them,” Smith said. “I think that’s definitely the best part about SPA, even beyond all the celebrities and the free concerts.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT