Most Penn State students are aware of the many clothing stores lining College Avenue in downtown State College.

However, student Lucy Bickel said she wanted to create something different and more unique for students — and thus, Make a STATEment was born.

Bickel said her father went to Penn State as a student, and she grew up tailgating herself, so she feels like the “quintessential” Penn State student.

“So, I’m very school-spirited,” Bickel (freshman-advertising and public relations) said. “Penn State, all the way.”

Make a STATEment is Bickel’s e-commerce store where she designs and sells her own Penn State merchandise. However, Bickel said her store actually began as a class assignment.

Minoring in entrepreneurship and innovation, Bickel said she decided to take ENGR 310: Entrepreneurial Leadership.

“Its purpose is to grow our entrepreneurial skills and get us to think outside the box and keep us pushing boundaries,” Bickel said.

Brad Groznik, the professor of the engineering course, said any Penn State student, regardless of major, can minor in entrepreneurship and innovation and take the entry-level course.

“Because it’s one of the first classes that students take when doing entrepreneurship, I really try to focus the class on doing more than telling,” Groznik said. “The whole class is based around these projects where you’re doing things and feeling all the feelings that come with putting yourself out there.”

Bickel said the assignment was to create an e-commerce store, sell $100 worth of profit and have at least eight customers purchase from the store.

However, Bickel said Make a STATEment quickly beat that goal.

“I sold probably within a week and a half… $850 worth of merch, and I was like, ‘OK, there’s some potential here,’” Bickel said. “After that initial success, I just wanted to keep going and see where this goes.”

Make a STATEment isn’t the only successful business that started in Engineering 310.

“Kelsey Lauer started Clove and Sprig, and she has thousands of dollars in revenue,” Groznik said. “And she’s still going. You can find her products in stores around town.”

When designing her merch, Bickel said she wanted to make something that “packs a punch but still has that Penn State feel to it.”

“[Students] want something that expresses their personality that isn't the basic lion logo,” Bickel said. “Sometimes there’s a time and place for it, but sometimes you just want to stand out but still represent your school.”

Some of Bickel’s most popular designs include “The Penn State Definition” and “The D1 Penn State Tailgater” collections.

“For ‘The Definition,’ it was like trying to bottle everything I love about Penn State into words… I wanted to pick a couple of things that are really true hallmarks of Penn State and put it into a definition,” Bickel said. “Because for a lot of us, Penn State is more than a college. It’s a home.”

Make a STATEment’s mission is to provide students and fans alike with “Penn State clothing and accessories that truly reflect how you feel about Penn State —bold, energized and confident.”

Lauren Ferrari, a friend of Bickel’s, has watched the business grow from the start. Before the site launched, she modeled the clothing for Bickel.

Ferrari (freshman-supply chain management) said it’s “great” to watch the business her friend started “as a school project” grow into “seeing a bunch of people around campus and in [their] hometown wearing the merchandise.”

“It’s been great to see how she combined her love of designing into something that can make a profit,” she said.

When creating her business, Bickel said her engineering class provided her with all of the resources she would need.

“The class is actually in the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub downtown,” Bickel said. “If students are interested in starting a business, I’d really recommend they go there because there are tons of free resources — especially the Happy Valley LaunchBox.”

Happy Valley LaunchBox, according to its website, is a service provided through Penn State that serves to “connect local entrepreneurs to the support, resources and facilities” they need to succeed in creating a startup business.

Despite starting out as a class assignment, Bickel said she intends to continue Make a STATEment.

“I definitely want to continue at least for the next year, just to grow it and see where it goes,” she said.

Bickel said she plans to start pushing out more products in the fall toward the beginning of the Penn State football season.

She said shipping will remain free because “Penn Staters have each other’s backs.”

“Lucy is a great example of a student that had a really cool idea in her head and went through the whole process of turning it into a business,” Groznik said. “It’s just really amazing to see that process.”

