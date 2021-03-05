The words “fun” and “isolation” seem like they probably shouldn’t ever be together in the same sentence.

But, if you’re anything like me and you were emailed a positive coronavirus test, you have two choices: to mope around in isolation or to have fun with it.

Of course, the first two days of my isolation were anything but fun. With a 101 degree fever, it was hard for me to stand up for more than five minutes without feeling like I was going to pass out.

But once my symptoms started to go away, I stopped focusing on how I was feeling and started focusing on how in the world I was going to get through 10 days in my room doing absolutely nothing.

For some people, they’re quarantined with roommates, so they have the freedom to cook new recipes, move around their residence as they please or interact with their friends.

However, others, like me, were miraculously the only one to test positive and were locked in their room with no physical contact to the outside world. If you also lie in this category, here are a few ways to spice up your time in isolation.

Clean

The first thing I had to do is tell myself that my room is my home for the next 10 days, and it needed to be clean so I would actually want to get out of bed.

As much as it might not seem fun to clean it, it actually turned out to be a task enjoyable enough to be on this list. I got rid of plenty of clothes in my closet that I never touch anymore and I could potentially sell. I also found some that I didn’t know I had and will definitely wear.

Cleaning out my desk was another activity that took up a good chunk of time, and was surprisingly interesting. I became about $7 richer, and my work space was cleared so I would be able to efficiently catch up on work when I felt better.

Movie marathon

This was the first activity people suggested to me when I told them I was starting to get bored in isolation.

I began to spend a lot of time scrolling aimlessly through Netflix, trying to pick one movie after another that looked good, but I got bored pretty quickly.

I realized I needed something to get really invested in. I decided to binge-watch the “Harry Potter” series: a classic choice for me, but something that always manages to hook me. Plus, I usually feel unproductive if I try to attempt something so time-consuming like pouring hours of my time into “Harry Potter,” but now I need an excuse to keep me inside, right?

There are plenty of movie series like this if you’re not into wizards and witches. There’s “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings” or “Toy Story.” The list goes on and on.

FaceTime

FaceTime may be the one singular thing keeping me sane.

Usually if I FaceTime someone, it’s just to talk about something in particular and then hang up. I’m not someone who will sit for hours and do nothing while on a call.

I am, however, always out in the living room with my roommates. Whether we're watching TV, cooking, eating or just hanging out, I’m rarely in my room alone.

So, anyone can imagine how I feel suddenly being locked in my room, forbidden from my beloved living room for two weeks. Thankfully, my roommates take turns FaceTiming me, so it’s like I’m right there next to them.

Even other friends have taken their free time to FaceTime me and update me on their days, which I have appreciated.

iMessage Games

Someone in a group chat from an organization I’m in asked me how I was feeling, and when I responded, I said anyone who wanted to should play me in iMessage games.

I got an overwhelming amount of people who were down to be competitive with me. I’ve played all the word games, Sea Battle, 8-Ball, Filler and Basketball, and I’m getting pretty good.

Not only has it helped the time go by, but I also feel like I am getting to know people from that organization who I wasn’t close with before. Those small things are super important, especially with a lot of activities being virtual, and, of course, the risk of two weeks out with the coronavirus.

Eat

Eating is my favorite thing to do on any occasion, but I usually stick to the same old foods for each meal every day. As much as I love them, I don’t typically branch out.

In isolation, I’ve found that meals can almost become a game. When someone asks me what I want outside my door that day, I tell them to give me whatever they would want.

A friend of mine dropped off hummus and pretzels, which is definitely a favorite snack of mine, so that was exciting.

With a brother who is a total health nut, he’s been nice enough to let me let me try his protein bars, cookies, smoothies and different flavor rice cakes.

My best friend said she’d drop Starbucks off at my door, and when she asked what I wanted, I said to just give me whatever she usually gets. It ended up being something complex and fruity, whereas I usually order some kind of cold brew. I really liked it nonetheless. Starbucks is not usually something I budge on with orders.

Redecorate

Finally, it’s going to get boring staring at the same old walls for almost two weeks.

Even if it’s just moving around posters on the walls, redecorating is a great activity to keep yourself enjoying your time in your room.

Personally, I have tons of pictures throughout the years that I’ve gotten printed, so I’ve been trying out different ways to make collages on my walls.

I’ve also set up a small, comfortable study corner so I can be cozy.

If you’re sitting in one of the testing centers awaiting your results anxiously, and you do end up getting that dreaded email, remember that you can always make the best of this situation, and come out just as happy as you were before.