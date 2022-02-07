I thought I was done with buses after high school. My senior year ended rather abruptly in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so I never did get to savor my last ride.

Not that I really would have, anyway. I had grown blasé with my bus rides at that point.

To me, buses were reminders of waking up before dawn and waiting out in the cold air — only to then sit alone and watch the usual route roll past the windows.

Now as a college student, time seems to mean everything, and speedy transportation when you don’t own a car is a godsend.

Contrary to my prior beliefs, not all of the buses at Penn State require money to ride, and this is where the miracle of public transport has saved my schedule.

Through a partnership between Penn State and the Centre Area Transportation Authority, three bus routes are available for students to ride free of charge.

These three routes include the Blue Loop (known colloquially as the Bloop), the White Loop (the Whoop) and the Red Link (the Rink (?)).

Both the Bloop and Whoop have routes that circle around campus and through parts of downtown, whereas the Red Link travels in a mostly straight line from the Earth and Engineering Sciences Building to Innovation Park.

All of the buses begin before 8 a.m. on Monday through Saturday, and none of them run on Sundays.

Maps of these routes can be found on the CATA website and on the web version of myStop.

MyStop, a website that gives riders information on bus routes, bus stops and arrival times is available as a phone application, which is what I used to help me.

One of the handiest features of the app is its live updates on bus locations and busyness, allowing users to see the location and capacity of each vehicle on the road.

Fully summarizing these routes would take a rather long time and would require the usage of far too many street names, so I’ll attempt to recommend loops based on where students may live on campus.

Fellow students sequestered in East Halls will be glad to know that all three routes run along Curtin Road and stop outside of Martin Hall, making travel from East to the center of campus a much quicker task.

Students in South and Pollock Halls are nearest to the stops outside of the White Building and Millenium Science Complex, respectively.

Unfortunately, the Blue Loop is the only free bus that stops at these locations, which can mean increased wait times and could require some planning ahead.

Students in West Halls have two bus stops nearby, the first being outside of the Pattee and Paterno Library on Curtin Road, which gives access to all three free bus routes.

The second and closest bus stop is outside of McKee Hall, though it’s only frequented by the White Loop.

Finally, students in North Halls are closest to the bus stop outside of the School of Visual Arts on Curtin Road.

Throughout my first year and a half at Penn State, I retained my principle of walking to most of my destinations — likely a product of living in a suburb where almost everything was within walking distance.

Taking the steps to learn more about public transportation seemed confusing and a bit scary at first, and some students may feel the same.

But, through learning the routes and riding the buses more frequently, the process of using one of Penn State’s most useful and free services will become much easier.

