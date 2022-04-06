Music and instrumental sounds echo around the stadium as the Blue Band makes its grand entrance onto Beaver Stadium’s field. The Touch of Blue majorettes majestically make their way to the front as Penn State’s dazzling featured twirler, Blue Sapphire Gillian Brooks, leads the way.

Brooks (senior-health policy administration) has captivated audiences with baton twirling performances for the past four years at Penn State. However, Brooks’ enthusiasm for twirling began when she was 5 years old.

“Both my mom and grandma were baton twirlers, so I fell into it that way,” Brooks said. “It’s pretty much been my whole life.”

Before auditioning for the Blue Sapphire position, Brooks practiced for at least two hours a day, six days a week. She also had competitions and lessons out of state during the weekends.

“It’s definitely a big commitment, but putting in the work is so worth it,” Brooks said.

Brooks was focused on putting in the effort for her college twirling auditions because she said she “wanted to go somewhere [she] could baton.”

“Anytime I was preparing for college auditions, Penn State was on my mind,” Brooks said. “Going to Penn State was my dream, so I don’t remember being more nervous for any other twirling performance.”

After her audition, Brooks was picked to be Penn State’s Blue Sapphire in 2018. Since then, she has performed at Penn State events, including football games at Beaver Stadium and THON in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I will always remember my first game because it was my first football game as well as my first performance at Penn State,” Brooks said. “I look back at photos from my first game, and you can see how happy I was from the pictures.”

Brooks also said it’s amazing to see the Penn State community’s support for the Blue Band and its “value and respect” for the twirlers and Blue Sapphire.

Besides football games, Brooks saw this support when twirling at Penn State’s THON.

“It’s such an incredible atmosphere, and it’s so amazing to perform for a great cause,” Brooks said.

Looking back at her time with the Blue Band, Brooks said she gets emotional “seeing all of the amazing friends and connections” she has made through the Blue Band.

“Dr. Drane always says, ‘Look to your left. Look to your right. Some of your best friends are in this room sitting next to you,’” Brooks said.

Through Blue Band, Brooks said she has made many lifelong friends, including Kaitlyn Wassel and Clayton Geisel.

Wassel (senior-computer science) said it was her dream to “twirl in the Blue Band.”

“Gillian and I have done everything together in college,” Wassel said. “Senior Day was such an emotional time for me and Gillian because of how much we’ve dreamed for this opportunity.”

Geisel (junior-architectural engineering) serves as the Blue Band’s president and said the Blue Band makes “connections across the entire university as soon as you set foot on campus.”

“Performing with your best friends is truly one of the most incredible parts of this group,” Geisel said.

As Brooks gets ready to pass on the Blue Sapphire legacy after graduation to Mackenzie Bronk, the upcoming Blue Sapphire, she said “it’s bittersweet, but I’m excited for the next chapter.”

Brooks is moving to St. Louis, Missouri, over the summer to work as a health and benefit specialist. She hopes to continue to have baton twirling in her life by teaching baton and visiting Penn State to support the Blue Band.

“Definitely take advantage of every opportunity that is given to you,” Brooks said. “You only get these opportunities during these four years, and those memories will stay with you forever.”

