With the 94th Academy Awards approaching Sunday night, the time has come to review and rank the second half of the Best Picture nominees. The first half of the films reviewed can be found here.

“Nightmare Alley”

Guillermo del Toro’s new psychological thriller is the first film I watched for this half.

The film begins in 1939 when Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) gets a job working at a carnival owned by Clement “Clem” Hoatley (Willem Dafoe). While working at the carnival, he becomes close with the “psychic” (Toni Collette) and her husband (David Strathairn) who teach Carlisle their tricks on how they “read” people through different cold reading methods.

After the husband dies, Carlisle steals his book on how to read people and leaves the carnival with Molly (Rooney Mara), another carnival worker he has fallen in love with, and they go to Buffalo, New York, where they host a show at a hotel scamming rich guests. While working at the hotel, he meets Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychologist, who convinces Carlisle to scam a wealthy industrialist (Richard Jenkins).

Del Toro is a visual master. This film looks amazing. The lighting and production design establish the tone of an old, noir thriller of the 1930s, the time this film takes place. The film looks absolutely stunning, and it’s one of the highlights.

The character Carlisle is one of the best parts of this film. Cooper portrays a selfish character who’ll do anything to make money, and it eventually leads to his downfall. I won’t get into the specifics to avoid spoilers, but Cooper is phenomenal.

His interactions with Dafoe are some of the best in the film. In the film, Dafoe’s character finds alcoholics and promises them “temporary” jobs as the “geek” at the carnival. However, he eventually keeps them longer than they expect and holds them against their wills. Dafoe’s explanation for how he finds these desperate people and his discussions with Cooper’s character create some compelling scenes and establish a phenomenal ending to the film.

Definitely check this film out. One of del Toro’s best films. “Nightmare Alley” is nominated for four Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design)

“CODA”

Sian Heder’s coming-of-age comedy-drama is the next film on my list.

The film tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), who is the only hearing member of a deaf family. They work on a fishing boat in Boston while Ruby works on the boat but also attends high school. She joins her school choir class, and her teacher (Eugenio Derbez) encourages her to try out for Berklee College of Music. However, her family wants her to stay behind and support them.

This is a very different film compared to the others on this list — all of the members of Rossi’s family who are deaf in the film are actually deaf actors. This surprised me because the chemistry was absolutely perfect. Even though the three other actors who play members of Rossi’s family are actually deaf, they communicate seamlessly. It feels like they’ve been together for a while. The chemistry between the family members is without a doubt the highlight of this film.

Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s dad Frank, is the best actor in the film. He conveys a wide range of emotions, even without saying a word. The director, Heder, said he wanted to use an actual deaf cast instead of actors pretending to be deaf, and it paid off. Kotsur especially is able to move a traditional audience, which is usually moved by the tone or emphasis of certain lines by actors.

I only wish the story was different. It felt like a standard teen coming-of-age comedy-drama film. Nothing really wowed me. It’s a real shame that the great chemistry of some really good actors is put to waste in this film. The scenes where the family is together are without a doubt the best parts of the film because the actors' chemistry is so good. I wish it was used for a more unique story.

I’d say watch this movie because of its performances and the chemistry among the family, but don’t expect too much from the story. It has three nominations at the Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay).

“Drive My Car”

This next film is one of the best films I have seen from this past year.

Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is a Japanese actor and theatre director who lives with his screenwriter wife, Oto (Reika Kirishima). Kafuku witnesses Oto have an affair with an actor (Masaki Okada). He doesn’t acknowledge it to her ever. A few days later, Oto suddenly dies due to a brain hemorrhage.

Two years later, Kafuku plans to direct a multilingual performance of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima and casts the actor he witnessed have an affair with his wife as the lead. He also is required to have a chauffeur (Misaki Watari) drive him around, and he becomes close with her as the two bond.

I don’t have enough time to discuss this film in such limited space because there’s so much to talk about. Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the director and co-writer of the film, has created one of the best films I’ve seen in recent years.

It’s a film about grief and the seemingly insurmountable challenge it presents us with. The film’s slow pace as well as its long takes and shots present a scarily real representation of what grief and regret feels like. It’s haunting. The cinematography and editing are pivotal aspects of this film, and they’re spot on.

All of the performances are outstanding. Both actors, Nishijima and Okada, give phenomenal performances. They are both characters stricken by grief, and they portray the process in different ways. However, the best performance in the film is from Watari. She gives a straight-faced performance for the majority of the film, but her character gradually opens up to us throughout the film. Her character is incredibly compelling, and that’s mostly due to Watari’s performance.

I wish I had more time to discuss this film because I can talk about it all day. I probably need to see it again as well. I can’t recommend this film enough. “Drive My Car” is nominated for four awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film).

“West Side Story” (2021)

Steven Spielberg’s retelling of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheims’ legendary musical is the next film up.

This story in the vein of “Romeo and Juliet,” takes place in Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 1957. Two rivaling gangs, the Jets, a white gang, and the Sharks, a Puerto Rican gang, fight for control of the Upper West Side’s San Juan Hill. This conflict is exacerbated when Tony (Ansel Elgort), a white man and former member of the Jets, falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), a Puerto Rican girl and sister of the Sharks’ leader, Bernardo (David Alvarez), at a high school dance.

I really liked this film. I’m a sucker for musicals, as I worked on them when I was in middle school and high school. I also really like the 1961 adaptation of this musical. “West Side Story” is one of my favorites.

The highlight of this film is the vibrance of its cinematography and costume design, all of which I think will win it those awards on Oscar night. The film is so energetic with its moving camera and bright musical numbers — you will not be bored during this film. Longtime Spielberg cinematographer Janusz Kamiński did the cinematography for the film, and it’s spectacular. It has the same energy as a live-stage performance of the musical.

All of the musical aspects of the film, the music and the choreography, are phenomenal. It is the motor behind the vibrance and energy I previously described. The film is able to take already iconic music and still create an energetic tone.

I think a lot of this credit has to go to Spielberg. Spielberg is one of the most famous film directors of all time, and I’m not sure if another filmmaker would be able to do “West Side Story” quite like him. He’s the father of the modern blockbuster and has the experience to take on a film that requires the technological aspects it does. Spielberg was the only person able to do this, and he does it extremely well.

Even if you’re not into musicals, I’d still recommend this film. Vibrant is the word I would use to describe it. “West Side Story” is nominated for seven Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose as Anita), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Sound).

“Belfast”

Director and writer Kenneth Branagh’s personal film is the next film up. This film takes place during the Troubles in Northern Ireland during the late 1960s — a political conflict in Northern Ireland.

A boy, Buddy (Jude Hill), lives with his working class Protestant family in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. Buddy must navigate childhood during the intense conflict in Belfast, while his family also struggles with money.

This film is semi-autobiographical to Branagh. He also grew up in Belfast during the Troubles and moved to England with his family — obviously, this film is very personal to him. And it shows.

It definitely is not short of heart. I’m sure this film is an authentic depiction of an average Protestant family during the Troubles in Belfast.

There are a lot of things I like about this film — the main thing is the performance from Judi Dench, who plays Buddy’s grandmother. Dench is hilarious in the film but is also able to give an emotional performance. She steals every scene she’s in and has great chemistry with her character’s family.

The entire family has great chemistry with one another. The scenes where they’re together are all great. Those are easily the best parts of this film.

All of the songs from the film are from Belfast native, Van Morrison, who also composed the score for the film. Morrison is one of my all-time favorite artists. This aspect of the film adds to the personal feeling from the film, as Morrison is also from Belfast like Branagh.

I think this film is a really good coming-of-age comedy and drama from a filmmaker who had a lot invested in it on a personal level. “Belfast” is nominated for seven Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Dench), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds as Pop), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song (Morrison for “Down to Joy”) and Best Sound)

“King Richard”

Last, but definitely not least, “King Richard” is the final Best Picture nominee.

Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, the father and coach of the tennis superstars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams, as the two girls are growing up in Compton, California. Richard writes a 72-page plan for the sisters' futures as to how they will become professional tennis players. The film shows the girls' rise to fame as well as Richard’s attempts to make sure that the fame does not get to their heads.

The motor of this film is Smith and Aunjanue Ellis who plays Oracene “Brandy” Price, the wife of Richard Williams and Venus and Serenas’ mother. Both of them give some really great performances and have some phenomenal scenes together.

I have a feeling that Smith will win “Best Actor” on Oscar night. He’s one of the bests, and it really shines through here. He gives one of his best performances, which is saying a lot among his credits. He puts a lot into this performance and really sells it as a father who really wants his daughters to do great things.

He pushes the Williams sisters but also wants them to be kids. At one point, he controversially decides to pull Venus out of junior tournaments, which would hurt Venus’ chances at becoming pro, because he feels it is taking away from their childhood. He’s a character conflicted between making his kids into incredible athletes or letting them enjoy their childhood.

This is a great film about the beginnings of two of the greatest athletes of all time and the struggles it took to get them to this point. “King Richard” was nominated for six Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Actor (Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Song (“Be Alive” by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

After watching the Best Picture nominees, I would rank them all in this order:

1. “Licorice Pizza”

2. “Drive My Car”

3. “Nightmare Alley”

4. “West Side Story”

5. “The Power of the Dog”

6. “Dune”

7. “King Richard”

8. “Belfast”

9. “CODA”

10. “Don’t Look Up”

