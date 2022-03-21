Spring break is known as the one time of year when students can let loose and release all of their built-up energy from the academic year.

For spring break 2022 — Penn State’s first spring break since 2020 — many students chose to go home and spend some much-needed time with their friends and families.

Gwen Cullen said she wanted to go home instead of somewhere tropical for her break this year.

“I went home because it's the refresher that I need,” Cullen (sophomore-energy business and finance) said. “My friends and I were all planning on going to Montreal this year until we all realized that we really needed to go home.”

Aidan Fletcher also went home for spring break to spend time with his family and catch up on things outside of academics.

“I would have liked to have traveled,” Fletcher (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Everyone else I know went to either Hawaii, Cancun or Louisiana and loved it, but I did enjoy my time home.”

Fletcher’s favorite moment was fulfilling a lifelong goal by fixing his grandfather’s car.

“My grandfather has this car from 1981, and it was the car he’d pick me up in when I was younger from school. About six years ago, it had a lot of engine problems… and it hadn’t been on the road since,” Fletcher said. “Three years ago, he and I started this project to get it running again.

“But during break, I did the final things I needed to do to finally get him on the road. For the first time, he was able to drive the car down to the carwash.”

Fellow student Hannah Milici agreed, saying she “really needed to get away from school.”

“The best part, I would say, would be being with my family again and just having good food,” Milici (sophomore-forensic science) said. “I wouldn't have changed anything at all, I really enjoyed my time at home.”

Milici said her decision to go home for break came down to cost.

“Going to school is expensive on its own, and I know I couldn’t afford to go on a trip, and I don’t want to ask my parents for money because they’re already contributing to my tuition,” Milici said.

Although for many Penn State students spring break meant heading home for the week to reconnect with their pets and relax in a well-known environment, others had different ideas for where to spend their time away from school.

Jennifer Overdahl said she was fortunate to go to Puerto Rico this year during break.

“I went with my parents, and it was so fun,” Overdahl (freshman-mathematics) said. “Just being able to lay on the beach was my favorite part.”

But she said a small part of her wished she could have gone home to normalcy.

“As much as I loved going to Puerto Rico, a lot of my friends were at home, and I kind of wished I could have seen them,” Overdahl said.

Even though a majority of students wished they went home, there were others who took the time to exert their freedom while away.

Joe Perrin and Max Allan went away to Louisiana and Cancun together on break.

“We went to New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and it was one of the best things I've ever seen,” Perrin (senior-ancient history and philosophy) said. “Everything was so fun and different than anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Allan (junior-economics and geography) said he preferred the historical aspect of their trip.

“Going through the French Quarter was amazing,” Allan said. “I’m a bit of a tourist, so I like being able to enjoy all the traditional stuff like the history and the music.”

All in all, Allan said students “only get one chance, so they need to do it right.”

“At this age, there’s so much energy — you want to be as social as possible. University is so stressful… Spring break is like a limbo zone, where anything can happen.”