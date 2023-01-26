Chinese New Year is a traditional and important festival in China. Many people go back home and stay with their families during this period, so it’s also a symbol of reunion. International students at Penn State, however, don’t have the opportunity to celebrate at home.

People eat dumplings, share spring couplets known as Duilian, give red envelopes full of money and light fireworks during Chinese New Year. All of these customs represent throwing away the misfortune of last year and getting luck and blessings in the new year.

Unlike the employees who can get a week's vacation to relax and students who are on winter vacation in China, most Chinese students in foreign countries celebrate Chinese New Year during their busy semesters.

Students spending their first Chinese New Year outside of China shared their novel experiences.

“This is my first time spending Chinese New Year outside. I used to stay home with my parents or go back to a native place for the New Year,” Xintong Feng said. “For this year, I made dumplings and pasted Chinese couplets with my friends.”

Feng (junior-telecommunications) said she celebrated this Chinese New Year “luckily not alone” because she had “lots of friends” at Penn State.

“[We] cooked together and gave gifts among friends,” Yuexin Cui said.

While Cui (junior-advertising and public relations) said she felt “much warmer” at home because she can see parents and relatives, she said she was also happy this time because of her friends.

“We ate hotpot to celebrate the new year and birthday — because my good friend’s birthday is the same day as this year’s New Year,” Xuange Chen said. “Chinese New Year abroad is a relatively normal day even with a bunch of deadlines. I miss the taste of home-cooked food.”

Chen (sophomore-economics) said she felt “really sad” when she saw the reunion dinner that others in China had posted on social media.

Even though some students have spent Chinese New Year overseas multiple times and may seem to be accustomed to it, these students still expressed longing to stay with their family during this festival.

Jiahao Guo, who said this is his third Chinese New Year he’s spent overseas, said he prepared a fancy reunion dinner with friends and played the “CCTV New Year’s Gala” TV special on his computer to add to the atmosphere.

“Although spending New Year overseas is less lively without family and relatives, spending [it] with friends largely reduces the feeling of missing my family during the period,” Guo (senior-geography) said. “Of course, I still miss the feeling of Chinese New Year at home. Although I don't feel lonely with friends here, I still lack a taste of home.”

Tianxi Huang said he thinks the difference between spending Chinese New Year overseas and at home is that students can only be with friends, but at home, they can visit their neighbors and give New Year wishes in person.

“We wear new clothes and red clothes in the Chinese New Year, which represents the new year and all things going well,” Huang (sophomore-telecommunications) said.

Siuyeung Cheng said he and his friends ate hotpot and made dumplings together.

A typical tradition in China, according to Cheng, is putting coins in dumplings. Whoever receives the dumplings containing coins is said to be lucky throughout the year.

Cheng said instead of putting coins in the dumplings, he made some dumplings with “special ingredients” like mustard or orange.

“Personally, I don’t think there is a great difference between having New Year in China and America,” Cheng (senior-industrial engineering) said. “It might differ in our way of performing the tradition, but it will not change the main focus of the reunion.”

