For four days each July, State College is jam-packed with a variety of art, artists’ tents, colorful banners and people — lots of people. To visitors, it’s the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts; to Penn State Students, it’s Arts Fest; and to everyone — it’s canceled.

This July marks the second consecutive year of the festival’s cancellation and its transition to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As an event that brings approximately 125,000 people to State College, according to the Festival’s website, Arts Fest has a large impact on both community artists and business owners.

Sandi Garris, who has been selling her acrylic paintings on silk for 35 years at the festival, said she hasn’t been to an art show since October 2019, and she is itching to sell her product in person.

“You really miss going out in the public and being able to show your work,” Garris said. “Having people be excited and buying it is just a whole different world.”

Garris said she has been selling her pieces through her website and will participate in the virtual Arts Fest, but she said face-to-face interactions are “invaluable.”

“People don't usually trip over my website,” Garris said. “They trip over me when they see me in an art fair.”

Though Garris will miss the festival, she said she supports the organizers’ decision to cancel the in-person event, because she said it was a hard choice to make.

While Garris will lose customer interaction, Hotel State College director Curtis Shulman said businesses like The Corner Room will lose revenue.

According to Shulman, The Corner Room sees “roughly one and a half to two times the normal revenue during Arts Fest from a regular summer day.”

Recognizing the financial impact Arts Fest’s cancellation has on local businesses, James Tierney, a Penn State assistant teaching professor of economics, said the local economy will see a loss in general.

With less visitors from outside of Centre County, Tierney said the community will receive less revenue from the hotel room tax.

On the other hand, Tierney said the town won’t have to invest in more public safety measures or risk public health to hold the event in person.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

As a businessman, Shulman said he sees the financial impact of losing the massive influx of people in the area, but as a local, he said he will miss the connection within the community the festival brings annually.

“There's some financial loss, but not as much as an emotional loss,” Shulman said, “because it's obviously really important for the town.”

Noticing the impact the festival has on the art community in State College, Bella Bassett, manager of Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace and Frame Shop, said she appreciates the festival’s promotion of creativity.

Bassett said Arts Fest is inspirational for people who want to get involved in art and support different types of artists.

In prior years, Bassett said she saw more children come into Uncle Eli’s with their parents during the festival, and throughout the pandemic, she has seen a higher demand for art supplies in general.

While the cancellation of Arts Fest will not directly affect the business, Bassett said she still sees how the in-person interactions between artists and their customers will impact the sense of community in the arts.

“When [artists] can't make that connection, I think it hurts the art community more than helps it,” Bassett said. “But the art community here is pretty close-knit.”

As a member of the State College art community, Douglas Albert, owner of Uncle Eli’s and The Douglas Albert Gallery, said he feels slightly differently about Arts Fest.

With his art-packed shop tucked away in McAllister Alley, Albert said it can be hard to get foot traffic, and Arts Fest brings out more competitors.

“I respect all that [the festival] does in terms of culturally enriching the area,” Albert said, but added that he’s “the only person who, quite frankly, could adversely be affected” by the festival’s existence any other year.

While some years are better than others for his business, Albert said he recognizes that Arts Fest is about the outdoor shopping experience, despite the expansive collection of art he has inside his shop.

Although Albert said Arts Fest does not bring in many more customers, he also hasn’t benefited from the cancellation of any State College events, because art is a “visceral experience.”

“You have to see it,” Albert said. “If a work has texture on it, you [have] got to be able to feel it, or look at it and — more importantly — if somebody comes in here and they want to buy a piece.”

Agreeing with the notion of art as a “personal” experience, Bassett said Arts Fest in person is a way for people to make connections over art.

“This community is really small, so there's not really a whole lot to do, but if you find it, then you're golden,” Bassett said. “Arts Fest is one of those golden eggs.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

Art and education | What’s happening in State College this weekend? It’s the middle of Pride Month at Penn State, and there are plenty of events happening in St…