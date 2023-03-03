Steven Segel and Max Goldberg were both juniors attending business classes at Indiana University Bloomington when they decided to create a new music discovery app.

Segel and Goldberg are now the co-founders of HotDrop, which aims to connect musicians with audiences and grow their fanbase without the constraints currently created by music labels on apps such as Spotify or Apple Music.

The pair have worked together for years outside of Boston and are looking to put a spotlight on college students looking to get their product out there to the masses.

“Ninety percent of independent artists have zero plays on the music they released to Spotify, so there are millions of artists out there… no one's heard them,” Goldberg said. “So for us, we see this almost as democratization that's inevitable in the music industry… We'd like to give more artists a voice and a moment of exposure that the fans decide.”

According to Segel, one of the obstacles he and Goldberg saw as college students is that many music discovery apps created before 2010 don’t have an intuitive design or a connection with the “Gen Z audience.”

“If you look at a lot of the more social apps nowadays, they've completely reinvented how content is discovered and how quick you can discover different forms of content,” Segel said. “I think it really just deems the playlist obsolete at this point.”

On HotDrop, artists upload their music on a web browser application called “HotDrop studio,” which allows them to upload and organize songs and successive releases.

Artists may choose which “30-second snippets” of their songs they wish to upload.

The listeners, on the other hand, interact with the iOS app and have the capability to create a library and start listening to the complete tracks.

To the cofounders, the algorithms put in place on Spotify, TikTok or Apple Music are “part of the problem.”

“Our thinking is that algorithms — traditionally on really popular music apps — very much pigeonhole listeners into a very selective, almost echo chamber and experience… We're hearing a lot of the same stuff,” Goldberg said. “So, our approach has been to present new artists and content frequently to users and give users more control over the discovery experience.”

The initial version of HotDrop was launched in September 2021 and used a swiping left or right feature to like or dislike songs — much like popular dating apps such as Tinder or Bumble.

The current design of HotDrop consists of an “endless vertical feed” of music content more akin to TikTok or Instagram Reels.

“We've seen a tremendous amount of uploads from artists on all Big Ten campuses, as well as outside the Big Ten,” Goldberg said “There's so much talent on campuses. But they're lost in a sea of content and a sea of industry politics.”

For student music creators at Penn State, HotDrop can be a way to get more exposure.

One such student is Jack Odell, who works as a producer, songwriter and a mixing and mastering engineer.

“I think that's why this app is so great. It allows independent artists to get their music onto a platform that people are going to specifically to listen to these independent artists,” Odell (junior-sound engineering) said. “Most people don't realize how hard it is to actually make it as an independent artist.”

Odell said he tries to help develop other upcoming artists around campus, observing their potential and letting them grow using his experience in music recording.

He said his team of three people books shows, records and produces music, and promotes artists to get more exposure.

“Just the three of us are the ones doing all of it,” Odell said. “So, it's so difficult, but if you were a part of a label, for instance, they have such a large network already.”

HotDrop’s co-founders said they believe their app can be the perfect solution to this problem, so it can cater more to the needs of music enthusiasts.

Goldberg said most of the time, artists promoted on popular music apps such as Spotify “already have tremendous followings and a substantial amount of resources.”

“What we discovered when we were college kids is that there's just this obsession over following and finding the little guy — finding a new artist who's about to break out — and almost taking ownership or being competitive with friends over being the person that finds that new star,” Goldberg said.

Segel and Goldberg are aiming to set up a marketing campaign at University Park during the second quarter of 2023 to give HotDrop a physical presence at Penn State.

“We want to provide that opportunity for as many people as possible and really truly democratize becoming famous and building fame and fandom in the music industry,” Segel said. “And we'd love to help Penn State student-artists do that.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT