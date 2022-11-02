With the emergence of fast food chains and restaurants in downtown State College, Penn State students may struggle to find a healthy food option.

However, Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe aims to provide students and locals alike with fresh produce and healthy meals.

Way Fruit Farm, located in Port Matilda, opened its first cafe on East Calder Way in August.

Owner Jason Coopey explained the opportunity to expand presented itself after the pandemic affected businesses in the downtown State College area.

“Before [the pandemic,] there wasn’t as much availability downtown as there is now,” Coopey said. “Then, the space came open after the pandemic, and we liked [it].”

Coopey further explained how the openness created by the large windows and porch “worked out well” as part of Way Fruit Farm’s vision.

“We can put mums, pumpkins and all of those things outside,” Coopey said. “It’s big enough to be big, but yet, not too big to be huge.”

Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe consists of two stories.

According to Coopey, the upper level has “a farmers market feel,” as it consists of a cafe and displays of fresh produce and bakery goods.

Meanwhile, the downstairs level is a seating area with wall displays of jarred goods and candy. Additionally, it includes Way Fruit Farm’s signature soda wall.

Co-owner Megan Coopey explained the importance of keeping Way Fruit Farm’s ambiance similar to the original Port Matilda location.

“We feel like we had to thread that line between modern downtown and being a quaint, cozy farm, which is really why people come to a farm market,” Megan said. “It is more like we took a piece of the farm, a piece of ourselves, and dropped it [downtown].”

Specializing in farm-fresh food, Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe offers fruits, vegetables, bakery products, seasonal beverages and cafe specials.

Megan emphasized the importance of fresh, local food, explaining that it “makes a big difference in quality and flavor.”

Part-time employee Emily Killian described the cafe food options as “a ‘home-away-from-home’ type of meal.”

Additionally, Killian (junior-kinesiology) said the “family-oriented company and farm” creates a welcoming atmosphere.

Maddy Marcus, a 2020 Penn State graduate with a degree in hospitality management, visited Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe for the first time during Penn State Homecoming Week.

“My friend that I’m visiting just told me about it,” Marcus said. “She’s never been [to the cafe] before but said she wanted to come.”

Out for lunch with her friends, Marcus said Way Fruit Farm’s cafe is a “good option” for people looking for a healthier meal.

“I literally texted all of my friends that I graduated with saying that I wish they had it here when we were here,” Marcus said.

For Jason, supporting local businesses like Way Fruit Farm is an important way to improve the community.

“Downtown is in need of local businesses again because so much of it has become chains,” Jason said. “When you’re alumni and coming back, you’re not going to go to a chain.”

Jason said his biggest thing is “trying to get the students to understand who [Way Fruit Farm is] and get people to try stuff for the first time.”

Part of Way Fruit Farm’s goals is getting locals, students and visitors to discover the downtown location and then travel out to the actual farm for more products, events and activities.

At the farm, festivals and craft shows are offered throughout the year. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

“I hope that people just keep coming out and supporting us so we can keep doing it,” Jason said.

Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

