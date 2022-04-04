Hip-hop group Soul Science Lab will be featured on the 11th episode of the interview series “Meeting the Moment” with artist and musician Michael Mwenso on April 18.

Soul Science Lab is a multimedia hip-hop duo made up of Asante Amin and Penn State alumnus Chen Lo, who graduated with a degree in media studies.

“Meeting the Moment” is part of the Center for the Performing Arts’ Fierce Urgency Festival, a series celebrating the work of Black artists.

The virtual discussion will be available to watch beginning at noon on April 18 and will be available to watch until noon on April 22.

The event is free for all students, but registration is required. For more information, people can visit the Center for the Performing Arts’ website.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT