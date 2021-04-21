With interests ranging from hip-hop and basketball to camp-outs and fishing, lifelong friends Travis Witmer and Collin Smith grew up in rural Pennsylvania, but had ties to urban streetwear.

This led the pair to create their clothing brand HighTop during their time living on Cherry Lane while attending Penn State.

Smith, who graduated in 2015 with a degree in telecommunications, said what was initially a few sketches turned into the building blocks of the brand.

“It just sort of kept evolving a little bit and eventually got to a point [where] we had the idea of making our own brand of clothing and art and media,” Smith said.

Witmer, who graduated in 2015 with a degree in graphic design, said the name and meaning of HighTop is “forever changing.”

“[HighTop] has an idea of soaring in new heights, finding new peaks,” Witmer said. “We're trying to find our summit. We're trying to find that peak.”

Following graduation, Witmer moved to New York while Smith stayed local, forcing HighTop into a hiatus.

Smith then followed suit and moved to the city, but in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the two friends left New York and went to live with Witmer’s family.

What at first seemed like a hindrance became a blessing in disguise, as the two took the opportunity to begin turning HighTop into a reality.

“I don't wish this would have happened by any means, but the silver lining from [the pandemic] has been time and just being able to actually take action [during] it,” Witmer said.

Smith said the pandemic put things into perspective for him and Witmer, and so they decided to go all in.

HighTop has been producing sweatshirts, T-shirts and beanies of varying color schemes and designs, drawing inspiration from ‘80s and ’90s punk nostalgia as well as nature and the outdoors throughout the pandemic.

Witmer said he would love to see the brand gain exposure but wants to see HighTop evolve into a “multifaceted” brand going beyond fashion.

He said they have introduced “HighTop Talks,” an interview series where the two friends speak to artists from all walks of life, from musicians to chefs.

“We want to sell clothes, but we have so many other things we want to accomplish,” Witmer said.

While wanting to grow the brand and diversify, Witmer said he has been trying to enjoy the experience as much as he can. Having worked in the retail fashion industry prior, he is aware people can be “stern.”

“Some people take themselves too seriously — I've definitely done it as well — and I think I'm just trying to learn to have fun,” Witmer said. “I think that's it at the end of the day… I want to create cool s--- for us, and if other people like it, that's such a bonus.”

Smith, however, said one of his biggest discoveries since launching the brand was the dedication required to develop a skill.

“You really start to appreciate artistry and how much time and effort all of that really takes to be building something like that,” Smith said. “You see a guy playing guitar well and everyone just feels like you can just do that. That guy played that guitar every night for hours on end for a lot of his life.”

Being able to work with a childhood friend has been nothing but enjoyable for both Witmer and Smith, the two said.

Witmer said the two are able to be “pretty out front” when discussing future plans.

“If we want to work on something, we want to talk through the next drop or a photo shoot opportunity,” Witmer said. “I feel like [I’ve] been really grateful to at least have the opportunity to work with him because I've known him for so long, and we can be open and honest with each other.”

For aspiring designers, Smith said it is best not to be self-critical and to just enjoy the experience instead.

“You're not going to be Nike tomorrow,” Smith said.

