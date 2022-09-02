An average sylly week at Penn State encompasses large amounts of socializing, meeting new people, university events and few hours of sleep for students.

Student Claudia Acevedo said she believes this semester’s sylly week may have been one of her best so far at Penn State because she got to see many of her friends from previous classes.

Acevedo (junior-kinesiology) credits this first week as one of her favorites because her first-ever sylly week during freshman year landed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was horrible,” Acevedo said about her first sylly week. “Then, the next [semester] we started in-person classes, so I think everyone was like, ‘Yeah, OK, we’re getting into this.’”

Ultimately, Acevedo said she believes each and every sylly week has only gotten better from the last.

Some students found themselves at the Involvement Fair during sylly week, where they scouted and joined new clubs for the semester.

Acevedo said it was “really cool to see the HUB lawn literally packed… it was like a sea of people.”

Multiple students confirmed that the scene at the Involvement Fair resembled a mosh pit.

Sylly week wasn’t all that silly for everyone, however, especially for seniors looking to acquire jobs in the near future.

Senior Lilia Farach claims that her sylly week this year at Penn State looked different from those in the past, and she associates this with the fact that her graduation is coming up.

“I’m more focused toward graduation and actually getting a job, so I didn’t go out as much,” Farach (senior-economics and business) said.

Farach said her sylly weeks in years prior were more focused around socializing, so this is the first time that people have told her she was “so serious.”

Even freshman Nick Smeal found some downfalls to sylly week, like the looming expenses that come with purchasing textbooks for classes.

“It’s like hundreds of dollars on books,” Smeal (freshman-business) said. “Luckily, it was only two courses for me, but I cannot imagine someone getting three or four books for courses.”

Sylly week also proved itself to be stressful for some students, including Camila Rodriguez.

“So, sylly week was fun — it was very nice to see my friends again. It was overwhelming, though,” Rodriguez (junior-public relations) said. “People don’t mention that knowing all of your [class] dates and tests… and all the assignments you’re gonna have… is a lot.”

Students moving into new apartments for the year also found their first week to be more stressful than enjoyable.

Valeria Sierra noted the difference in stress levels between moving into a dorm as a freshman and moving into an apartment as a sophomore.

“Moving into an apartment was definitely a lot more stressful than what I thought,” Sierra (sophomore-marketing) said. “I moved into the dorms [as a freshman] in like an hour, but the apartment, we had to clean it, and buying groceries is a lot more stressful than I also thought.”

Amid the stress, Sierra found that moving in as a sophomore was less scary compared to last year, due to already having friends to hang out with.

Similar to Sierra, Smeal found himself fulfilling his socialization through attending a couple of parties.

“Those [parties] were fun. [I] met a lot of new people, [and] it was pretty chill,” Smeal said.

Not only do Penn State students meet new people through social gatherings, but Lauren Wilder said she met a lot of her friends through her classes as well.

“I like to get involved with the kids in my classes because I think it helps if you’re confused on assignments or when things are due, especially in the first week,” Wilder (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “You can have somebody else that you can ask, and they can relate with you.”

Through the stress and excitement of sylly week, the overall consensus seems to be that Penn State students love the first week of school.

“Sylly week, it’s great,” student Rex Liu (junior-women's studies) said. “I love it for life.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

+2 How to make this your semester at Penn State | Blog Now that sylly week is over, it’s time to start getting into the swing of balancing classes,…