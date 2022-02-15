Everyone knows someone who plays “Wordle” — or they’ve been anxiously anticipating a new five-letter word to guess each day themselves.

Penn State students are playing it on their phones and their laptops as they attempt to guess the word in six tries or less — and before their friends and family. The game was recently bought by the New York Times.

Colton Rigg has been playing the game “for a while” and said he has a pretty good understanding of the rules.

“It’s a game where you have to guess a five-letter word by guessing other five-letter words, and there are colors to help hint if your guesses are right or wrong,” Riggs (sophomore-psychology) said.

However, his friend Ava Klink said she knows next to nothing about the popular pastime.

“I know it's a game where you try to guess a word, and there's a new word every day,” Klink (sophomore-environmental resource management) said. “I also know that everyone freaks out at midnight because they want to play the new Wordle.”

Angelina Eapen recently embarked on her Wordle journey.

“I heard about it through all my friends,” Eapen (senior-premedicine) said. “ They all play it. They would send it to me, and now we send it to each other every day in our little group chat.”

And, Ryan McManus said she “heard about the game” through a family group chat.

“My mom sent it in the family text and said it would be really good for our brains to play this game every day,” McManus (sophomore-elementary education) said.

Social media has played a huge role in the game's discovery, just like it did for Justin Kotler.

“I found out about it on Twitter. I saw everybody posting their board, and that made me decide to start trying it,” Kotler (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Just like a majority of other games, Wordle has awakened the competitiveness within many students such as Julia Mamo.

“My friends started to play, so I started to play also,” Mamo (freshman-finance) said. “I am really competitive between my friends. I always wanna be the one to get it first.”

Mamo said she and her friends always stay up until midnight to play “as soon as the new one comes out.”

Despite the sudden competition between fellow students and their friends, a majority of them, like Lauren Bretl, said they believe the game will run its course and then disappear.

“I feel like it’ll stick around for a while, like a lot of other word games do,” Bretl (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said. “But I also feel like nowadays, nothing sticks around forever.”

