Penn State’s Schwab Auditorium was filled with laughter and applause during the original showcase of “The Hero Within: A Tale of Heroes, Villains and their Sidekicks!”

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Harmony Penn State volunteers and the HarMINIs took the stage as heroes, villains and sidekicks where they came together to solve their differences and retell their characters’ stories.

Harmony is a performing arts program that unites children and young adults with and without intellectual disabilities to foster relationships and equality through artistic creativity.

The HarMINIs, children between the ages of 3 and 10 who live across the State College area, opened the original showcase by highlighting the responsibilities of being a sidekick to the most famous heroes and villains. The audience watched them discover that being a good and supportive friend is the best way to be a sidekick.

Following the HarMINIs was Harmony, which brought together both heroes and villains to work out their differences with one another. Drawing inspiration from Broadway and Disney, they held a "Hero and Villain" convention where they told their characters’ complex stories.

The heroes and villains used music to discuss and solve their issues. With the assistance of the sidekicks, the heroes helped villains discover the hero within each of them. In between the stories were several musical performances, including songs such as “I Am With You” from “Frozen" and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from "Toy Story.”

Harmony and the HarMINIs were accompanied by the Penn State Sign Language Organization, who interpreted the show.

After the final bows, Briggs (senior-nutritional sciences) expressed her appreciation for everyone involved in the showcase and gave roses to each senior volunteer. Briggs also announced Harmony's executive board for the 2022-23 school year.

“We do work based off what they are comfortable with doing,” President of Harmony Lily Briggs said when talking about how each child is given a role. “We also feel for personalities, and we try to match personalities with the characters as much as possible.”

The students have been meeting every Monday since the beginning of the school year in the HUB-Robeson Center to practice for the event, and through musical theatre activities, the group has built relationships and communication.

After conducting meetings in hybrid and virtual formats, Harmony’s Sunday performance was the first in-person showcase in two years due to the coronavirus. The group had been performing its shows over Zoom, which made this performance particularly special.

“We did not let the pandemic stop us from giving our students a voice,” HarMINIs instructor Julia Finkel (junior-elementary and early childhood education) said. "Although it was different and difficult, we worked around it and made the most out of what we could do on Zoom and getting together when it was safe.”

Lavender Capenos-Paolucci, who has been a part of Harmony for seven years, played Cinderella in the showcase.

“I absolutely had a ball because, well, being Cinderella I always have a ball,” Capenos-Paolucci, 19, said.

While having fun getting into character, dancing and singing, she was able to strut around the stage in a poofy blue ballgown. Playing this "amazing” character who overcomes difficulties, Capenos-Paolucci said she was able to apply Cinderella’s message to her own life.

“Even if you see so many negatives in your life, you can bring out the positives and find your own hero."

