The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that the Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2023 World Tour to Penn State on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and tipoff is at 7 p.m., according to the BJC. The group last visited Penn State in March.

The Harlem Globetrotters are an international sports and family-entertainment organization that perform “basketball skill, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop LOL good time,” according to their website.

They plan to incorporate fan immersion like never before in a show with incredible basketball shots, serious slam dunks and a game against the Washington Generals before an all-access meet-and-greet on the court at the end of the night, according to their website.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

