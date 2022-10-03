What once began as a friend group practicing improv in a church basement, the Happy Valley Improv company celebrated its fifth birthday on Friday evening.

Happy Valley Improv performed its usual, weekly show at the Blue Brick Theater in downtown State College — this time, with the addition of special surprises.

Each show has three total acts, made up of three improv teams with various actors.

Co-Founder and Business Manager James Tierney said the team also includes “a host, someone in the front of the house and someone doing tech” at all times.

“There's a whole production going on,” Tierney said. “Even though it's just improv, there's still a lot of moving parts.”

Opening shows with bopping tunes and the chance for audience members to engage with actors during performances are just a few of the ways the Happy Valley Improv team works to bring “a lot of joy” to the Penn State community, according to Tierney.

Act 1 began with the “The Odd Throuple,” featuring actors Richard De Luca, Brandon Rhodes and Ed Conklin.

Beginning the show with a bang, this improv group encouraged audience members to contribute prompts and questions to the performance, which left the room full of laughter.

The show continued as co-founder and artistic director Nathan Rufo performed alongside co-founder Andrea McCloskey.

“We just go out there and do weird things,” Rufo said. “We really like creativity and putting all sorts of different groups out.”

The last act, which introduced actors Scott Yabiku and Max Duprey, gave audience members one last laugh before the night closed.

“We really love downtown State College and building that local business community,” Duprey said, adding that Happy Valley Improv allows them the "freedom" to express themselves through "creative and nonsensical" acts.

Public relations manager Jacob Malizio said he hopes to see “continued support” from the community in the years to come.

“It’s always a great time in the Blue Brick Theater,” Malizio (junior-public relations and theater studies) said. “There's never a dull moment.”

After the performance, company and community members celebrated the performance over cupcakes at a small birthday celebration held at the Graduate Trophy Room.

“In improv, everything's made up on the spot and we really love that,” Rufo added. “It’s alive and it’s vibrant.”

From the show’s beginning to end, Happy Valley Improv's goal was to “be involved” with the Penn State community by fostering an open and creative space — whether you're an actor, crew or audience member.

“We love bringing joy and levity to the community here in State College,” Tierney said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE