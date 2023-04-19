Happy Valley Animation Fest welcomes hundreds of entrants into 2023 festival

Hosting its third annual festival in 2023, the Happy Valley Animation Fest welcomed entrants from over a hundred countries this year.

The festival screened animated films from students and general artists alike, with the films screening across Penn State’s campus from March 29 to April 5.

The festival has only grown since its origination in 2020, with this year’s entrants now being played within the Patterson Gallery in the HUB-Robeson Center from May 10 until July 10.

