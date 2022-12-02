World War II was a long, brutal conflict that, despite being long over, has had a lasting effect on history that’ll never be forgotten, and stories of what happened throughout its duration continue to be made into various forms of media.

One recent example of this is “The English GI: World War II Graphic Memoir” by producer Jonathan Sandler, which was published this year.

The book tells the story of Sandler’s grandfather, Bernard Sandler, who fought in the war.

“The graphic novel is basically his memoir,” Jonathan explained. “It describes his whole journey during the war.”

According to Jonathan, Bernard first came to America when he was 17 on a school trip to Canada. He was unable to return to Europe as the war escalated because of fears the ship would sink.

So, he decided to live in America and continue to pursue his education.

“He essentially went to school in New York and sort of grew up [there],” Jonathan said. “Eventually, he went to New York University, and he started enjoying life in New York.”

However, after Pearl Harbor, the U.S. got involved in the war, and Bernard’s life drastically changed.

He completed his basic training and “was admitted to a program called the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP).”

“A hundred thousand people were sent to universities all over the United States because the U.S. military had just realized there was a shortage of engineers,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said of the schools Bernard attended through the program was Penn State, where he was made a U.S. citizen.

The ASTP was closed when the U.S. Army realized it was running out of troops. So, Bernard “sailed back to Europe and fought under [George S.] Patton’s Army in the Lorraine campaign” until he was injured in the army and reunited with his parents.

Jonathan said the novel is based on Bernard’s own memoirs, which he had written and gotten published by the Leeds University Press in the early ‘90s before the internet was widespread.

“It was registered with the Library of Congress, but he maybe produced 50 copies or something,” he said. “It wasn't a commercial book. It wasn't for sale.”

Speaking on what inspired him to write the novel, Jonathan said he has “a son who is now 11, but he was 9 at the time, and he was showing a real interest in World War II.”

“We have these histories, and we know about them, and we forget about them. And then the next generation comes along and learns about them and shows interest in them,” Jonathan said. “That's what prompted me to do more research to find out what he did at that time.”

Jonathan also said creating a graphic novel is “almost like you’re creating a movie” because “you’re the director,” and there are some scenes where they embellish aspects of the timeline.

The editor of the novel, Rachel McDowell, spoke on some of her own challenges when editing “The English GI.”

“There were some challenges with trying to figure out the wording, especially with British English versus American English,” she said.

Additionally, illustrator Brian Bicknell touched on some of the obstacles he ran into when illustrating the novel.

“The way the buildings were back in the ‘30s and ‘40s in some parts of the world… I never saw any photographs of back then,” he said. “So [Jonathan] had to give me some photographs of that ‘cause I wouldn’t be able to dream that up in my head.”

Bicknell said another major challenge was that Jonathan wanted the illustrations to be “exact.”

Jonathan said he maintained historical accuracy when creating the novel.

“I didn't have much to go on, except what [Bernard] had written,” he said. “He had a lot of detail, as he was in New York University when he entered the U.S. Army.”

However, Jonathan was able to find a “treasure trove” of information in the form of reading other memoirs of the time period.

Like any task, completing the novel came with its own rewarding aspects. Jonathan listed the publicity he’s had since the book has been published as a major reward.

“We come from a Jewish family, so I'm doing a talk on Thursday to the [National Museum of American Jewish Military History],” he explained. Jonathan was also interviewed by The Times of Israel, a major newspaper in Israel with a global reach.

“Having this coverage has been really enjoyable,” Jonathan said. He also said the book has received an equal number of sales in the U.S. and the U.K.

McDowell also discussed some of her personal rewards through the project.

“It was very rewarding at the project's completion to see the finished product with all the beautiful pages,” McDowell said. “It was really nice to see the full thing come to fruition for Jonathan and to be able to tell his grandfather's story.”

Jonathan advises anyone interested in doing something similar to build a close support network, take breaks throughout the creative process and maintain a “pragmatic mindset that it’s got to be good enough.”

Jonathan also discussed the significance of telling underrated stories.

Jonathan said the story is “important” because Bernard does fight in the war, but he emphasized that “it is more just about one man's journey as he comes of age and goes through that.”

“It's about sort of the realities of life, the ups and downs of life during World War II,” he said. “[The novel] gives you a unique perspective about an ordinary person's life during the war.”

McDowell said the format of the novel is “such an interesting take.”

“I think that people that may not have been exposed to the story have a way with connecting with it, and have a way of being able to engage with it that they might not [have had] if he had chosen a different medium for the book,” she said.

Bicknell said he was surprised by what he learned about WWII through Jonathan’s work.

“I had no idea that [Jewish soldiers] that were in the war were treated differently than any other nationality or religion or anything like that,” Bicknell said. “Even though his grandfather was treated differently, he just shrugged it off… It shows his perseverance through all of that stuff.”

