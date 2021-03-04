Being able to buy trendy clothes can be cheap and easy with fast fashion, or rapidly produced and less expensive clothing.

But, some Penn State students are straying away from fast fashion and moving into sustainable fashion.

Sustainable fashion is clothing that holds a longer life span, with quality that can last multiple years rather than multiple wears. It’s also more eco-friendly overall.

A huge part of sustainable fashion, as student Emily Margolis pointed out, is knowing and understanding where your clothes are coming from.

“To me, fashion sustainability means — just at the bare minimum — [educating] yourself,” Margolis (senior-marketing) said. “You can not be sustainable if you don’t care or know about the companies you're buying from or care about the impact you're making.”

Fast fashion contributes to many current environmental issues, Corey Steinruck pointed out.

“Fashion sustainability to me is actually caring about the environment, because the fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters in the world,” Steinruck (senior-accounting and entrepreneurship) said.

Margolis said the issue isn’t just the pollution from production, but people are more likely to throw away clothes made from cheap fabric.

However, sustainability still allows you to wear and embrace your style, according to Steinruck.

“I believe that [sustainable fashion] is still being able to express your creativity but also having the correct mindset and adjustment toward [being sustainable],” Steinrick said.

For Krista Chen, fashion sustainability means being aware of her “carbon footprint” in terms of buying clothing.

Chen (freshman-advertising) said she looks at the pros and cons before hopping on a trend. By looking more closely at the trend, she said she can often avoid buying unsustainable clothing.

“Weighing if a trend is really something I want to participate in is something I do,” Chen said. “I think a lot of it is just knowing what styles will pass and what pieces will stay in my closet for a really long time.”

Margolis said she tries to stay away from following all trends.

“I try to tell myself to stop placing importance on the congested newness — having that mindset shift as a generation could also be helpful,” Margolis said.

To Steinruck, thrifting and buying used clothing is another way to stay sustainable.

“Thrifting ties into sustainable [fashion] because [the clothes were] already produced,” Steinruck said. “It is loving something else that was already loved.”

Sage Kugler agreed with Steinruck, emphasizing the importance of buying used clothing.

“Recycling clothing can give it a second life,” Kugler (junior-art education and psychology) said.

However, being sustainable isn’t always the cheaper option when shopping for new items.

As Chen put it, “budgets do not always allow you to be trendy and sustainable at the same time.”

Clothing made with a high quality fabric and more time put into it will have a higher price tag compared to a fast fashion item.

“Fast fashion is able to create clothing for so cheap that you almost can’t get away from that,” Stienreick said. “That's where, I think, we have a little bit of struggle because we’re all in college.”

Margolis said students should never feel guilty for not being sustainable, because they “can’t always be a perfect consumer” even when it’s something they care about.

“It’s a privilege to avoid fast fashion and to go thrifting,” Margolis said. “Not many people have the time to go thrift, and not many people have the money to spend at sustainable places.”

As the trend of thrifting continues to grow and the awareness of sustainability spreads, students like Steinruck said they hope to see more brands and companies change their habits to follow sustainable ideals.

“Sustainable fashion is booming right now, so certain corporations, I think, are changing,” Steinruck said. “Are you really going to buy a $10 shirt and wear it once or a $25 shirt and wear it for two years?”

