Get up, groove with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ | Review

I never thought I’d care about a space raccoon — or even know what that is.

And yet, here I am.

Earlier this week, I watched “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the third and seemingly final installment of Marvel Entertainment’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

I’m a longtime fan of Marvel content, having seen all 32 movies and some of the television shows — however, I wasn’t always the biggest fan.

When the first movie was released I hesitated to embrace the new characters and settings, curious about how they would intertwine with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But now, after watching the final film of the franchise, I can’t imagine the MCU without this found family of misfits.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” begins in Knowhere, a celestial community that serves as the home base for the Guardians. Gamora is initially missing from the misfits because Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, is unaware of her variant’s whereabouts in the galaxy, sans any memory of him and the other Guardians.

Despite Gamora’s absence, the rest of the Guardians are present – Peter Quill, Drax the Destroyer, Nebula, Mantis, Groot and Rocket.

Within the first few minutes of the film, Rocket falls victim to a deadly attack. The remainder of the film follows the Guardians, who eventually recruit Gamora, as they try to save their beloved, furry friend.

Before I watched the film, I was unaware the focus would fall on Rocket’s character. The previous two films centered around Peter, so this was a welcomed surprise.

Although Rocket is in critical condition for a majority of the film, the audience learns the heart-wrenching reality of his creation through memories and flashbacks. Rocket’s background is darker and more emotional than previous themes explored in the MCU movies yet is told with the proper grace and care.

While this film shares sorrowful moments, fragments of love and light routinely shine through. The same heart, humor and charm associated with the previous “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies are just as present in the third.

The film portrayed a truly terrifying antagonist named High Evolutionary. Like Thanos, High Evolutionary aims to create a perfect society; however, he uses genetic manipulation of species rather than Infinity Stones to achieve this goal.

When I watched “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” I was genuinely frightened of High Evolutionary. Iwuji masterfully portrays a true lunatic, expertly concealing the line between actor and character.

I couldn’t write about a “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie without mentioning their signature mixtapes. Iconic songs like “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and The Machine and “Creep-Acoustic” by Radiohead echoed in the theater during the third film, again fulfilling expectations of a fantastic soundtrack.

The film had that classic MCU feel, something that’s been noticeably missing from other recent Marvel projects.

I encourage you to discover what a space raccoon is. I promise it's more than meets the eye.

