Halloween is Sunday — and there are plenty of activities happening in the State College area throughout the week to get in the spirit.

Here is a list of events that will put anyone in a ghoulish mood.

Tuesday

Halloween Trunk or Treat and Car Parade

The Trunk or Treat Car Parade event is happening from 4-6 p.m. in Juniper Village at Brookline, Rehabilitation & Skilled Care in State College.

The parade welcomes community members to decorate their vehicles for Halloween and open their trunks afterward for trick-or-treating. Families are welcome to come trick or treat as well.

To drive in the parade, make a reservation. For trick-or-treaters, no reservation is required.

Halloween Costume Parade

Centre Region Parks and Recreation will host its 75th annual Halloween Costume Parade at 6:30 p.m. Step off is at 7 p.m. on Burrowes Road.

There are seven different costume categories for judging — which will take place at State College Area School District’s Memorial Field.

The State College Lions Foundation will provide cash prizes and candy treats.

Astronomy on Tap’s Haunted Space Instruments

From 6-8 p.m. at Happy Valley Brewing Company, local astronomers will talk about instruments they’re using in space — including the Spooky, Scary SpiderWebb and The BlackCAT CubeSat.

There will be non-science trivia and prizes, and those under 21 are welcome to attend as well.

Wednesday

All-Sports Museum Trick or Treat

Located at the ground level of Beaver Stadium, the Penn State All-Sports Museum will host its 12th annual Trick or Treat Night from 6-8 p.m.

Student-athletes will hand out candy in front of the museum on Curtin Road.

Open to the community, the event is free, and in the event of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Thursday.

Thursday

Harner Farm Haunted Flashlight Maze

While this event has already started, the flashlight maze event will continue from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Harner Farm, which is located on West Whitehill Road in State College.

In partnership with Delta Zeta, the Haunted Flashlight Maze is $8 admission to benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation — an organization that educates those helping others learn to hear.

Participants must enter the maze by 9 p.m., and flashlights are required. Cider and other foods will be available.

Blue & White Society events

There are two events hosted by Blue & White Society: “Boo & White” and “Pumpkin Party.”

“Boo & White” will occur from 12-3 p.m. at Old Main’s patio. All are welcome to participate in activities, including taking pictures in a photobooth and eating food provided.

The “Pumpkin Party” will be at 7 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. Members of Blue & White Society are welcome to pumpkin carving, movies, games and food.

Friday

Spooky Stories Virtual Read-a-Thon

Occurring from 6 p.m. to midnight, the free Virtual Read-a-Thon by Tempest Productions, a professional and educational theatre company, will showcase spooky stories for all ages.

There will be stories for elementary school ages at 6 p.m., stories for middle school ages at 7 p.m., American literature spooky classics from 8-10 p.m. and the rest of the evening will include modern horror stories.

The event will take place on Zoom — accessible from the Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest website.

Saturday

Good Shepherd Catholic Church Fall Festival

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd in Port Matilda will host a fall festival.

It will feature a wide variety of craft items for sale and raffle gift baskets. Lunch will also be available.

Talleyrand Fall Fest and Annual Halloween Parade

Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club will host a fall festival and Halloween parade from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Talleyrand Park.

There will be a variety of activities — including kids games, inflatables, hayrides and vendors. Food and a craft beverage tasting tent will also be at the event.

Sunday

Halloween Hustle Costume 5K Fun Run/Walk

The Halloween Hustle 5K will be hosted by The ACRES Project, a local nonprofit for adults with autism, and Alpha Xi Delta at 11 a.m. in the Sidney Friedman Parklet.

A costume contest, kid-friendly crafts, candy and a 5K walk/run will occur. Advanced registration is required and will cost $20.

All who are registered will get a free T-shirt, and all registration fees are going toward The ACRES Project.

Bacardí Party Tour

From 9 p.m. to midnight at The Basement, the Halloween concert is a part of the Bacardí Party Tour featuring Loud Luxury, a DJ duo.

This is a 21 and over event that is free and RSVP only.

State College is the third stop on the tour of major game day towns. There will be sweepstakes, cocktails and more in celebration of Halloween.

