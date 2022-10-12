In celebration of The Palmer Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary, its newest anniversary exhibition, “Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty,” examines the idea of history, place, community and future at the Palmer and at Penn State.

On Oct. 12, Karen Keifer-Boyd, a professor of art education and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Penn State, presented “Gallery Talks: Communities, Coalitions and Collectives: 1972-2022."

The gallery talk focused on stories grounded in works on display in the anniversary exhibition, including Mary Beth Edelson’s “Some Living American Women Artists/The Last Supper," works from Yolanda Lopez’s series “Women’s work is never done" and Simon Dinnerstein’s “The Fulbright Triptych."

Keifer-Boyd also focused on her own experience as an artist and scholar, discussing the value of art in creating inclusive communities and socially just practices.

“Community begins with valuing the agency of all people,” Keifer-Boyd said.

Discussing Mary Beth Edelson’s works, Keifer-Boyd noted the ways in which Edelson was “iconic to those fighting misogyny in the art world."

A copy of Edelson’s work “Some Living American Women Artists/The Last Supper” is on display at the Palmer — the original is on display at the Museum of Modern Art.

“[It riffs] on Leonardo da Vinci’s version… in place of Jesus is Georgia O’Keefe,” Keifer-Boyd said.

Keifer-Boyd presented on Edelson’s involvement and formation of many feminist communities, including “Heresies: A Feminist Publication on Art and Politics," other feminist journals and galleries and her work to create a community for women in art.

Looking to other women and the way they have created communities in the art world, Kiefer-Boyd also discussed the works of Judy Chicago, including “Three Faces of Man, from PowerPlay," which, while not included in this exhibition, has previously been on display at the Palmer.

Keifer-Boyd focused largely on Chicago’s creation in both 1972 and 2022 of “Womanhouse” — a feminist art installation and performance space that was used to promote the feminist works of female artists.

According to Kiefer-Boyd, Chicago's work aims to create works that “disrobes art which disguises the female artist,” and means that the work doesn’t wish to maintain the idea of an androgynous creator, but rather aims to promote and emphasize that the work has been created by a woman.

Time in the presentation was also dedicated to discussing whose community is being acknowledged and remembered, and whose history is being omitted through the art.

Looking to Penn State’s own history in art education, Kiefer-Boyd noted the lack of information, history and value placed upon Mary Godfrey, the university’s first full-time African American faculty member.

According to Kiefer-Boyd, Godfrey, an artist and art educator, has little written history at the university, despite her service to teaching for 22 years.

Through work and research, the omitted history of Godfrey has gained a bit more insight but is still lacking.

The Palmer was recently gifted a work by Godfrey, “Those Who Taught: Selected Works by Former Faculty," which was included in the summer 2022 exhibition.

Similarly, Kiefer-Boyd presented on the omitted history of John T. Biggers, the first African American to earn a doctoral degree in Art Education at Penn State.

Biggers, who earned all three of his degrees at Penn State, is the artist who created the large mural “Day of the Harvest (Harvest Song),” which is located in the Burrows building on campus.

Looking to these two figures, Kiefer-Boyd discussed how “so much is omitted in histories” and encouraged the audience to “think about communities — who is left out of these histories?”

At the center of the gallery talk was the Palmer, and Keifer-Boyd discussed the importance of having the museum as a resource on campus.

“It is absolutely invaluable,” Kiefer-Boyd said. “The art itself is pedagogical, it teaches and we can see [art] in books and such, but most of us know what the difference is when you actually see the real piece”.

Kiefer-Boyd also said that the “dialogue and discussion” that comes with visiting the Palmer and seeing pieces in-person is “absolutely invaluable for a good education."

Brandi Breslin, director of education at the Palmer, noted that “being part of the university and the College of Arts and Architecture is a core part of [the Palmer’s] mission”.

“It's part of our work to make connections,” Breslin said. “To create communities across different disciplines in order to support faculty that maybe aren’t already of the mindset of the art and art history faculty who know the value of the museum”.

Brandi Lewis said that she used to work in a museum that was “very hard to access," and having the Palmer on the university’s campus is “a resource that a lot of communities don't have access to."

“The collection here is awesome...is really powerful,” Lewis (graduate-art education and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said.

Maggie Condit-Summerson said that although she is teaching a class in women, gender and sexuality studies this semester, she said she is still sending students to the Palmer for class.

“I think that you can tell people about these subjects or have people read about these topics or just encounter them in the traditional classroom space,” Condit-Summerson (graduate-art education and women's, gender and sexuality studies) said. “But, there's something kind of different and unique that can happen in allowing the works to be pedagogical. People are able to have more open-ended experiences.”

Condit-Summerson, echoing sentiments of Keifer-Boyd’s presentation, said that seeing these works in person “help bring out these critical discussions in ways that might not be as possible in another learning format”.

The community of the Palmer extends beyond art, art education and art history students, as presented by Keifer-Boyd and discussed by many others.

Keifer-Boyd’s gallery talk exemplified this idea, looking to both works within the Palmer and in her own research and work to explain the importance of community within artistic studies.

“There’s a lot of interdisciplinary potentials beyond students who are studying art and art education,” Condit-Summerson said. “Students in all these different departments can come in here and find things that are valuable."'

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT