Full Ammo Improv, a student-run troupe at Penn State, provides its own tight-knit community for students looking to get involved in comedy.

Julia Light, president of Full Ammo Improv, said she thinks it’s “weird” the club has been around for as many years as it has been.

“I think most schools have improv teams that come and go really quickly because once the people change, there is kind of a different experience,” Light (senior-secondary education) said.

Light said the troupe puts on informal shows every two or three weekends.

“Most of our shows are very small, and we don’t always even publicize that we are having a show,” Light said. “It's more d—ing around and having fun because it’s improv.”

According to Light, attendance is not mandatory, but members are required to attend two of the four meetings leading up to the show if they want to participate in the performance.

On March 31 and April 1, Full Ammo held its 11th annual “RAWR” festival, an improv comedy festival featuring a variety of workshops and shows from different groups.

“[RAWR] is the first time all year that we have been pretty serious about trying to do well,” Light said. “We have our alumni friends coming back, and we don’t want them to be like, ‘Wow, you guys really let it slide.’”

Light has been a part of the troupe for four years. She said ever since her first year, she has always felt welcomed in the organization.

“When I was a freshman, the president at the time was always really good at making [me] feel included,” Light said. “I thought that was cool.”

Light said there’s a lot of philosophy and structure that goes into improv, and she enjoys teaching it to people who join the group.

“Improv is kind of hard to get a grasp on and how to do it effectively,” Light said. “I feel like being an education major gives me somewhat of a skillset that helps me feel like I can effectively teach it to people.”

Jonah Babusci said he joined Full Ammo Improv last semester.

“[Full Ammo] has been really fun, and it’s a lot more informal than a high school theatre program, which is probably one of its strengths,” Babusci (senior-philosophy) said. “It's much more of a close-knit unit rather than a bunch of people.”

Babusci said he doesn’t have any prior experience in improv, but being involved in theatre in high school sparked his interest in being involved with Full Ammo.

“I did a lot of comedic roles [in high school], so I guess I have somewhat of a slight background in comedy,” Babusci said. “I kind of just wanted to get on stage again and do something adjacent to acting.”

Babusci said it surprised him how different improv is from acting.

“It’s very much easier to be funny when the joke has already been written, and it’s just delivery,” Babusci said. “But when it is something like [improv], it’s a much different experience.”

Babusci said he would “definitely consider” becoming involved in improv again after college if “an opportunity presented itself.”

Mab Rongione, another member of Full Ammo, said she wanted to join a club after transferring to Penn State as a junior.

Rongione (senior-art) said she was put off by Penn State at first but was able to find her place at Full Ammo.

“My friend Joey, who is now also on the team, saw Full Ammo and told me that we should audition,” Rongione said. “We auditioned last year, and both got in together. It was really fun.”

Rongione said she was involved in two improv clubs in high school, but she said the clubs were different from Full Ammo.

“When we would do shows, we had to be very [politically correct],” Rongione said. “There was a big red buzzer if you said something inappropriate, and I hated the choices he made.”

After being at Penn State for almost two years, Rongione said how nice it is to “have [her] people,” and she even lives with other Full Ammo members now.

“Any club of a specific interest is so important at a huge school like [Penn State],” Rongione said.

Rongione said she felt like she wasn’t getting the college experience while commuting at a branch campus, but joining Full Ammo changed that.

“Doing improv is fun, but sometimes we will just chit-chat and don’t do any improv,” Rongione said. “I feel like I have my best friends now, and I love them.”

