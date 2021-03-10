With Penn State’s university-wide wellness day on March 11 approaching, the HUB-Robeson Galleries are preparing to entertain and educate audiences about mental health and toxic masculinity through a new show centering around toilet paper.

“Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life: Man Up!” was written by theater professor William Doan and Tyler Sperrazza, assistant production manager at the HUB-Robeson Center.

The upcoming simultaneously virtual and in-person performances of the show will take place at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, with Q&A sessions following the last two showings, according to a Penn State News release.

Doan said his play showcases 65 of his own drawings during a 30-minute telling of a series of funny yet serious stories about his life, of which he refers to as a “living comic book.”

“I've been thinking a lot about the connection between anxiety, depression and masculinity,” Doan said.

Doan’s play accompanies his “Anxiety Project” exhibit in the HUB Galleries, which represents his own struggles with anxiety and depression through various artforms. The upcoming version of the performance specifically focuses on the stigma around what it means to be a man in today’s society.

“I'm trying to get people to think about [toxic masculinity] and to think about how [they] might have internalized that without even realizing it,” Doan said.

Sperrazza worked with Doan on previous productions as a lighting designer and is now a collaborator with Doan on stage.

According to Sperrazza, the performances on the upcoming wellness day reflect the theme of spiritual and intellectual well-being.

“There's harm done to others because of hegemonic and toxic masculinity, but there's also that inward-facing harm to the man or the person identifying in that way,” Sperrazza said.

Doan said he wants his audience to gain an empathetic perspective for people suffering with mental health issues and for men dealing with toxic masculinity.

“Questions of masculinity are important questions for us to examine [and] to call out behaviors in healthy ways that help change things,” Doan said. “Underneath that, [the show is] about empathy.”

Sperrazza said he hopes the performance will bring an “opportunity for growth and healing among the young men at Penn State.”

“We hope that [the play is] modeling for those who maybe can't express those mental health truths about themselves for fear that they may be ridiculed or exiled [because of the notion that] it's not manly to be anxious, it's not manly to be depressed.”