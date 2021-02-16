With the spring semester in full swing and students back on campus, there are plenty of distractions that make being productive challenging.

But, after finding some great places on campus to catch up on school work last semester, I’m much more motivated to be productive. There are many open places you can go to — while still following coronavirus protocols — to get some study sessions in.

Originally, I didn’t like studying in my dorm, but after a semester living on campus, I learned to like studying in my room in Ewing Hall.

The majority of my studying last semester took place in the basement of my dorm building. While that might sound boring, I just found a table next to a window in the basement, and it is my favorite spot now.

Obviously, everyone can’t access my basement spot, but there is probably a great study spot where you live as well. In my dorm in Ritner Hall last year, there was a study room on my floor, and I would always go there.

Even if you live in an apartment, I think working from your own space can be beneficial and more comfortable than trying to find somewhere new.

There are also public places I think are great as well, including spaces in the dining commons.

Last semester, I enjoyed going to Redifer Commons to study and grab a coffee. There can be many people around, but I still enjoyed studying and listening to music.

I think going to any of the commons across campus, even if there is a crowd, is still a safe option to get work done and maybe do some people-watching.

I also enjoy going to the HUB-Robeson Center with friends now, and I used to not enjoy going when there were a lot of people there. Now, I enjoy going there because it is actually a great place to study and to get something to eat.

There are also a ton of remote learning rooms all over campus, including some rooms located in the Willard and Thomas buildings. Social distancing and other coronavirus guidelines are still enforced.

When the weather gets warmer, I always enjoy studying on the grassy lawns outside of the HUB or Old Main. You can gather with your friends and still be socially distanced.

I also enjoy taking a bit of a hike up to the Arboretum to study when the weather is warm. It is away from campus a bit and quieter.

The best spots for studying are the ones you find yourself. Especially with a partially remote semester, be creative and look for your own spot, because you will never know what you will find.

