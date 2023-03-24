Have you ever wondered what the small, white plastic piece in the center of a pizza is called? Me neither.

I can honestly say I’ve never given that piece of plastic a second thought until now.

Formally known as a pizza saver, I recently learned a woman invented this obscure miniature object.

After learning about the origins of this item, I was inspired to learn about other peculiar objects invented by women.

Here are five unusual objects invented by women, just in time for Women’s History Month.

Pizza saver

As alluded to above, the pizza saver was invented by Carmela Vitale in 1985.

A pizza saver prevents a cardboard delivery box from collapsing and touching the pizza inside. The invention hinders the cardboard box from sagging in the center and sticking to your pizza toppings.

The object is typically small in size, spherical and stands on three narrow stilts.

Vitale called the original model a “package saver” and used that same title in her patent for the device. The invention has since been renamed.

The next time you open a delivery box and find a perfectly intact pizza, you can thank Vitale for her simple yet brilliant invention.

Car heater

I wouldn’t want to live in a world without heated car seats during the cold winter.

Thanks to Margaret A. Wilcox, I don’t have to.

Wilcox patented her idea of an in-car heating system in 1893, around the same time automobiles were first appearing in the U.S.

For the basis of her invention, Wilcox took advantage of the heat generated as a byproduct of combustion, channeling the air along the engine and consequently warming the car.

Most modern vehicles have an updated heating system conceptualized from Wilcox’s idea, demonstrating the legacy and significance of her invention.

Retractable dog leash

This peculiar object is the brainchild of inventor Mary A. Delaney.

In 1908, Delaney issued a patent for the retractable dog leash, a modern household item for all pet owners.

According to Delaney, dog owners constantly had to readjust leashes to prevent their dogs from running into pedestrians or getting tangled up with lamp posts. Because of the constant readjustments, dog owners were more likely to drop the leashes and cause even more chaos.

From these difficulties and annoyances, the retractable dog leash was born.

I’ll be sure to think of Delaney the next time I’m using a retractable dog leash to wrangle my golden retriever away from a squirrel.

Windshield wiper

Near the turn of the 20th century, inventor Mary Anderson was riding in the back of a streetcar on a freezing, wet winter day when she noticed the driver could barely see out of the front windshield.

It was in that very streetcar that Anderson began sketching an idea of what’s now known as the windshield wiper.

Anderson received a patent for her wiper device — a set of wiper arms made of wood and rubber attached to a lever near the steering wheel — in November 1903. The wipers were even removable, a feature intended to appeal to those who lived in dry climates during the summer.

Although she never profited from the invention, Anderson’s concept has become quintessential in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles.

As someone who already needs glasses, I’m especially grateful for Anderson’s vision-centric invention.

Ice cream maker

Thanks to Nancy Johnson, we all scream for ice cream.

At least, we scream for the ability to make the frozen dessert ourselves.

In 1843, Johnson invented a double-cylinder hand-crank ice cream machine with a wooden barrel, allowing for two separate flavors to be frozen at once.

With her invention, the once complicated process of making ice cream was simplified, and the treat became available to more than just the wealthy.

In elementary school, I had a classmate who would make ice cream out of a plastic bag. Someone should’ve told him about Johnson.

