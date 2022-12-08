Students and professors are headed into the last week of the semester. There’s setting time aside for studying for finals, and then there’s actually doing the laborious task of studying.

But getting your mind to focus for more than the average length of a TikTok video? That’s the hardest part of finals week.

Music, or the absence of it, is critical to getting your brain ready to actually learn information instead of just reading over the same page four times and realizing you’ve retained nothing.

So, to get your brain in the right mindset going into finals week, here are some recommendations of what to listen to as you achieve maximum focus.

Nothing — if that works best for you

Listening to music while studying isn’t for everyone.

Put on your noise-canceling headphones and sit in silence, if that’s your thing. Or, turn on white noise, brown noise, pink noise or any other color of noise to get your brain in prime focus mode.

Movie or show soundtracks

This type of music is great for studying for two reasons.

First, these soundtracks are usually instrumental, so they won’t distract your brain with the task of processing words. Second, this practice will help you associate the information you’re learning with something positive, like your favorite TV show or movie.

“Succession” and “Knives Out” both have soundtracks that make studying feel important and mysterious instead of like drudgery.

Video game scores

Whether or not you’re a gamer, video games have some of the coolest and most underrated instrumental soundtracks.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in particular has a cute, peaceful soundtrack perfect for accompanying your physics homework.

Music that makes you feel academic

Sometimes, the best way to get yourself through finals is faking the dark academia, straight-A student vibe until you actually achieve it.

Vampire Weekend’s discography will get you into an academic mood that makes studying feel like part of your aesthetic instead of the last thing you want to be doing.

Confidence-boosting music.

In a similar vein of “fake it ‘til you make it,” you can also listen to empowering rap music such as Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj for an instant confidence boost to get you through your exams.

If rap isn’t your thing, you can also listen to your favorite classic heavy rock songs or inspirational pop songs.

Pure chaos

There’s just something about putting yourself in a chaotic sensory environment that can make your brain focus with clarity.

If you work better in a busy, fast-moving environment or perform well under pressure, hyperpop may be just the thing to help your brain tune in for finals week.

But, if 100 Gecs somehow still isn’t enough auditory chaos for your brain, try listening to nightcore versions of your favorite songs instead.

Chill albums

Finally, if you just need music to calm you down, here are a few recommendations.

Bon Iver’s “For Emma, Forever Ago” can help you feel like you’re in a cabin in the woods instead of the third floor of the Pattee Stacks.

The album wraps you in a blanket of peace so you can stay grounded no matter how the studying goes.

“Blue Banisters” by Lana Del Rey, on the other hand, will transport you to a blissful, peaceful sunny day in California, instead of central Pennsylvania in December.

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” by Big Thief will keep you feeling warm inside no matter how cold the weather gets.

No matter what you choose to listen to, take a few deep breaths, put on your headphones and get ready to ace your finals.

