Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 14 and is usually represented by symbols of romance, flowers and love letters.

However, different people have their own personal ways to express love. For some Penn State students, this comes in the form of chocolate.

Kathleen Cempa, who already bought chocolate as Valentine’s Day gifts, said she likes “Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate candies.”

Cempa (senior-Korean) also recommends a store for making or buying handmade gifts in downtown State College.

“There's actually a nice place downtown called 2000 Degrees,” Cempa said. “You can make cups and other gifts like pre-made clay, but you can use their studio to design something.”

Emely Astacio also mentioned the availability of handmade gifts at 2000 Degrees, but she said “letters and flowers” will always be the best or most meaningful gifts for Valentine’s Day.

“I know there's TikTok videos that say you can cut up little hearts and put them inside a jar and stuff like that,” Astacio (senior-finance) said.

Ryan Mendez-Tejada (freshman-mechanical engineering) said he made an acrylic LED design as a homemade Valentine's Day gift. He said if someone wants to buy a meaningful gift, there are “perfect” flower shops in downtown State College.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Shenel Fosuah-Asamoah said she thinks food could be a great idea for gifts because “food always works.”

The idea of buying food as a Valentine’s Day gift was popular — both Sarah Glass and Simone Miller agreed, and Miller said “food is always a great gift.”

Fosuah-Asamoah (freshman-premedicine) also said when thinking of a gift to get for someone, “think about their personality” and get something that fits.

“Michaels has a lot of crafts, so you can build stuff,” Fosuah-Asamoah said.

Glass (graduate-ecology) brought up The Nittany Quill, a stationery store in downtown State College that sells pens and paper; however, she said most people probably wouldn’t want stationery for Valentine’s Day.

“I think there's a place that does First Fridays where you do handmade things,” Glass said. “There's… [The Makery], where you can make pottery and things that might be nice.”

Miller (junior-global and international studies) said for homemade gifts, Uncle Eli’s in downtown State College and Michaels are good places to buy the supplies.

“I like photos — maybe a photo collage or photo albums are always cute,” Miller said, “or just spending time with the other person, like watching a movie together.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT