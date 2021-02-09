Coming from a Penn State family, I frequently visited campus and downtown State College before I came here as a freshman almost two years ago.

I have visited iconic Penn State locations — like The Corner Room and McLanahan's — multiple times.

However, there are some places and activities around the area I think people should know about — even if they aren’t really winter-friendly yet.

Here are some of my favorite coronavirus-safe places to explore around the State College area.

Sowers Harvest Café

Sowers Harvest Café is located in downtown State College between D.P. Dough and Insomnia Cookies on Sowers Street. It sources all of its food from local businesses.

The coffee, which I find quite delicious, is also locally sourced from Standing Stone Coffee Company.

I especially love the soft pretzels, which are made from scratch every day. They are probably the best pretzels I’ve ever had.

Besides the food, I think Sowers Harvest has a welcoming atmosphere I cannot find anywhere else.

Biking

If you have a bike like I do, it is fun to ride around campus to get some exercise when weather permits.

But, there are spots off-campus where I like to bike as well. Bike paths by the Arboretum and out toward the suburban parts of State College are a fun escape from the busier parts of campus and downtown.

Last fall, I found another bike path by the Penn State Golf Courses that goes along the side of the courses and toward a more suburban area. While I did get lost a bit, I really enjoyed riding over there.

During the fall, the leaves were changing, and I probably biked a couple of miles — it was great exercise.

MORE BLOGS

Big Bowl Noodle House

Right near McLanahan’s is this hidden Chinese restaurant Big Bowl Noodle House.

You can’t order online at Big Bowl Noodle House — you have to call ahead to order and pick it up. The food is also cheap, and the portions are large enough to last you a few meals.

I learned about the place from a friend of mine. It was a whole adventure just trying to find the restaurant as it is hidden down a stairwell underground.

I ordered the chicken stir-fry noodles the first time I went. When I tried it, it was great, and I have been hooked on this restaurant ever since.

During this time of year, I would recommend ordering food, bundling up and watching a movie with friends.

Downtown State College Outdoor Farmers Market

While farmers markets are not happening during the winter, they offer a great opportunity to get outside during warmer months.

Usually taking place from May to November on Tuesdays and Fridays, the market held downtown on Locust Lane has a variety of produce depending on the time of year.

Many local farms come to sell fresh fruits and vegetables. Some also sell baked goods, pastas, meats and cheeses.

Even if you do not feel like buying anything, it is still fun to walk around with your friends.

In the fall, I usually like to pick up a miniature jug of apple cider. I am also a fan of the flowers vendors sell.

Hike Mount Nittany

If you are looking to have a good hike with your friends, I would recommend Mount Nittany.

To actually hike, you have to drive toward the mountain since trails are not accessible directly from campus.

Mount Nittany Conservancy and volunteers maintain the blue and white trails.

I first hiked the mountain when I was volunteering to clean the trails of litter, and I never thought I would enjoy it so much. The trails are steep, but when you get to the top, the views of the valley below are incredible.

MORE BLOGS