With so many breakfast options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go for that perfect omelet or bagel in downtown State College.

Penn State students weighed in on their all-time favorite downtown spots for a morning bite.

Hazel Giacomucci is a self-proclaimed Bagel Crust fan, citing both the quality of the food and the value.

“I love their omelets. I think they’re a really good deal,” Giacomucci (junior-marketing) said. “You get a huge omelet with cheese, and I usually get sausage, peppers and onions. And then you get a whole thing of potatoes and like, four pieces of toast. It's a good bargain.”

Irving’s, also known for its bagels, is another downtown State College staple and favorite of Penn State students.

Andrew Keller said it was recently his first time getting breakfast downtown, and after trying Irving’s, he would definitely recommend it to a friend.

“Honestly, it's the only place I knew downtown,” Keller (freshman-biology) said. “It was very good. I got a bacon, egg and cheese. It was a little greasy but overall really good.”

Like Keller, Emily Felice also said she has an affinity for Irving’s.

“Irving's is definitely my favorite breakfast place downtown,” Felice (junior-marketing) said. “I usually get a smoothie — strawberry banana.”

While counter service restaurants remain popular, some Penn State students, like Sam Earnshaw, prefer a sit-down breakfast or brunch experience, like The Waffle Shop in downtown State College.

“[The Waffle Shop] is more traditional breakfast. [If] you don’t want a bagel, you can get waffles, bacon or eggs,” Earnshaw (senior-industrial engineering) said. “It’s good food obviously. You can see it's popular because there’s always a big line outside.”

Matthew Specht prefers to get his breakfast sandwiches somewhere not typically known for its breakfast — McLanahan’s Downtown Market.

“I normally get sausage or bacon, egg and cheese — depending on how I'm feeling — on a plain bagel. For an extra 99 cents, you can add a hash brown into your sandwich,” Specht (senior-industrial engineering) said.

During football season, he said he always passes McLanahan’s on the way to tailgates.

“I always run in. Me and my girlfriend will get a breakfast sandwich, and then we'll walk to the tailgate. It's an on-the-go type of food, that by the time we get there, we're done,” Specht said.

Some breakfast spots can hold many memories for students. This is true for Mariam Suliman, who enjoys Sower’s Harvest Cafe for its omelets, pretzels and baked goods.

“It’s a really welcoming environment, and I feel like the food is always good there. It has quality ingredients,” Suliman (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Suliman said Sower’s is “a little bit sentimental” to her because when her brother first came to Penn State, the restaurant was “probably one of the first places” in State College where her family dined together.

“My brother also took me there when I first came to State College as a student,” Suliman said. “It's super great, with homey vibes and really good food.”

