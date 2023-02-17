After a girls’ night of charcuterie and wine, long-time friends Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich decided to start their own small charcuterie board business, Ahhmazing Graze, together.

“We basically just had a girls’ night and said, ‘Let’s make a charcuterie board,’” Heverly, a Penn State alumna, said. “It turned out really cute, so we decided to sell it, and it kind of took off from there.”

Heverly said when the pair started the business’s Facebook page after their girls’ night, they got “so excited when 100 people” liked their first post.

“I think it’s super cool that one day we just decided to sell these, and it took off,” Ehrlich said.

Ahhmazing Graze specializes in charcuterie boxes and grazing tables, according to its website. The business has a standard menu as well as custom options for any and all occasions.

“I love doing new stuff and watching our customer base grow,” Heverly said.

The pair said they run their business out of Ehrlich’s basement in Howard, Pennsylvania. Once Ahhmazing Graze took off, they redid the kitchen, so now they can work later nights if need be.

The business has two pickup locations, including Belle Mercantile in Bellefonte and Your Cigar Den in downtown State College.

Your Cigar Den’s owner Tony Ghaffari said the shop started working with Ahhmazing Graze for pickup orders in December 2022.

“Working with the girls is really cool because they’re really nice people,” Ghaffari said. “When you have passion for something, it shows.”

According to Ghaffari, as orders are placed online and prepaid through Ahhmazing Graze, they are then dropped off at Your Cigar Den and refrigerated. From there, customers can “just come, grab it and go.”

Ghaffari said he shared an Ahhmazing Graze charcuterie box with his girlfriend and some friends for dinner one night, and the group really enjoyed it.

“I’m a food snob, and I love to eat,” Ghaffari said. “It was a home run across the board. I’m really happy to be able to help the girls in any way I can.”

Heverly and Ehrlich said they both have families and full-time jobs in addition to running their small business.

“I am a preschool teacher by day and a charcuterie extraordinaire by night,” Heverly said.

After the business took off, Ehrlich said she decided to take a break from her career in nursing to “focus full time on charcuterie” because she “needed something that was a little more flexible than hospital hours.”

Between business, work and family, Heverly and Ehrlich said life often gets pretty busy. However, Ehrlich said the pair have “a lot of support and flexibility” from their kids.

“The nice thing is I can come after school to work, or [Ehrlich] can do the boxes during the day too,” Heverly said.

Heverly and Ehrlich also commented on how running their small business inspires their children.

Heverly said she thinks it’s “cool” that her daughter now wants to run her own business but wouldn't have said that before Ahhmazing Graze took off.

“I think it definitely does inspire our kids and get them excited,” Ehrlich said. “They always ask for leftovers to make their own little boxes.”

Ahhmazing Graze has just been officially named an approved Penn State vendor, according to Heverly. The business also will be featured in the wedding section of the Bellefonte Bold.

“We make a good team,” Ehrlich said. “We really just enjoy putting smiles on people’s faces.”

