Freshmen share fashion plans for their 1st finals week at Penn State

Finals are here — which means it’s a week filled with hours of studying, sleep deprivation, any energy drink that can be found and a whole lot of stress.

One of the controllable things, however, is how students choose to dress — which some said can potentially have a big impact on the way they feel. It can be that extra needed energy in the morning, that confidence boost or just something fun to lift spirits in a stressful time.

For Penn State freshmen, this is their first time taking finals — and their first time planning outfits for the week.

For Jake Gondek, the goal for the week of hitting the books is to have “something comfortable and warmer.”

“So it’ll get me through the walks to class and keep me comfortable while in class,” Gondek (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Yara Alammari also said “comfort is key.”

Alammari (freshman-advertising and public relations) said she prefers a sweatshirt and sweatpants ratio for this reason.

Katie Archer said her plan for the big week ahead is to wear “comfies.”

“Like leggings, hoodie, a T-shirt,” Archer (freshman-architecture) said.

Luke Bass shared a similar opinion to Archer.

“If I’m taking a test, I am in the comfiest possible clothing,” Bass (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Marlee Loose, however, brought up a different idea, and she’s planning on using her fashion choices to help her do well on her upcoming exams.

“There is a theory that if you dress nice, it will wake you up, and you will feel smarter, more awake and prepared,” Loose (freshman-education) said.

If jeans and a nice shirt are too uncomfortable to wear during exams, there’s always another option — what Ali Astorino does: mix comfort and fashion.

“I’ll probably wear sweatpants or my flair leggings and sweatshirt,” Astorino (freshman-kinesiology) said. “But for the tests, I’ll probably wear leggings and like a cute shirt [or] sweatshirt because it'll make me feel more put together.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State Bakery sweetens up the community with baked goods throughout the year As the holiday season (cinnamon) rolls around, people may look for sweet treats to get them …