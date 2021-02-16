Former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel spoke to students on Tuesday about his choice to leave the sport and pursue his love of mathematics.

In an event hosted by the Student Programming Association and moderated by student Preston Shoemaker, Urschel discussed the path that led him to his current life as a math PhD student at MIT hoping to graduate this spring — a path inspired by his mother.

Urshel’s mother came from a public school known for “a high dropout and high teen pregnancy rate,” and despite excelling academically, she still had little support.

“Her guidance counselor told her to forget about college and that she should focus on something more attainable, like becoming a secretary,” Urschel said.

Urschel said his mother ignored statements like that and got a full scholarship to the University of Cincinnati, where she looked to pursue a degree dealing with mathematics.

However, Urschel said people continued to discredit his mother because of her race.

“When other people looked at her, they didn't see a doctor or an engineer or an astrophysicist,” Urschel said. “They saw a young Black woman from a rough part of town, and people doubted her.”

Urschel’s mother guaranteed her son never had to go through what she did, so she noticed and encouraged her son’s love for math at an early age.

“I would devour work books that she got me from home,” Urschel said. “We would spend hours at the kitchen table playing different games, doing sudoku puzzles or board games. Games that developed my reasoning thinking, my quantitatist thinking and analytical skills, and really also encouraged my competitive instincts.”

Going into high school, Urschel still favored math and science courses, but said he “wasn’t very interested in them.”

“I didn't really want to do math all day,” Urschel said. “I wanted to play football.”

Urschel’s dream in high school was to be an offensive lineman in the Big Ten, and his dream came true when he arrived at Penn State.

His mother had other goals in mind for him, however.

“My mom's plan for me was to be a rocket scientist,” Urschel said. “I wasn't really thinking about it too much. She said ‘I'm going to be a rocket scientist.’ I said ‘OK, mom, what is my major.’ She said ‘aerospace engineering.’ I said ‘that sounds good to me.’”

While he was not invested in his classes at first, Urschel said “something just shifted” once he began taking higher level math courses.

“What most people don't know is that Penn State also has a very good math department,” Urschels said. “And when I was taking math classes in college, I sort of felt a part of me come alive in them. There was this sort of beauty and rigor to math that I loved.”

One of the moments that changed Urschel’s life was when a professor offered him a position to work on a three-body problem with a group of graduate students.

“As a high school student who was coming to Penn State almost exclusively to play football, I can tell you this is not what I thought I was going to be spending my free time in college doing,” Urschel said. “Reading math books, working on a problem about outer space.”

This occurred during Urschel’s sophomore year when Penn State football was playing in the Outback Bowl. Urschel spent all of his free time working toward solving this problem. After months of work, he and the group were able to find a solution.

Urschel and the other graduate students discovered “a problem in celestial mechanics,” but this discovery was not what pushed Urschel to pursue mathematics.

“What excited me was just discovering something new,” Urschel said. “This is something that just sparked my instincts. There were so many unanswered questions, a whole theoretical universe to understand. And this moment, that is when I knew I wanted to be a mathematician.”

Urschel concluded his portion of the talk by telling students he hopes they can relate to his journey.

“I hope you take something from what I'm telling you from my story,” Urschel said. “Maybe you can personally connect to my experience as a student athlete or doing what it takes to follow through and be true to your passions and goals.”

Following the conversation, the event segued into a Q&A hosted by Shoemaker.

During the Q&A, Urschel said he thinks balancing football and school is difficult, but he discovered a mentality that helped him fight through fatigue.

“Let's say a football practice [was] at 5 a.m., or training session, or I had to stay up late to solve a math problem set, I always remembered that this isn't something I have to do,” Urschel said. “This is something I get to do. This is something that I'm really passionate about, and I really love. There is nothing else I would rather be doing.”

Urschel also explained the greatest setback he ever faced: his concussion during a training camp that left him feeling off for about a month.

“That was just incredibly frustrating to me, because I enjoy doing math so much,” Urschel said. Also, I enjoyed playing football so much, and these are two things that I do every day, and I have been doing every day for the longest time, and to have nearly a month where I can't do either of those things… it was a gut check for me.”

At the end of the Q&A, Urschel said he does not think he will immediately become a Penn State math professor after graduating from MIT. But, he said he thinks anything could happen in the future.

“It's a place that I really love. I definitely think that there is a serious possibility that at some point in my career, I come to Penn State to become a professor, and I never leave.”

