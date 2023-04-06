Throughout The Daily Collegian’s 136-year history, many editors-in-chief have come and gone.

Former Collegian editors-in-chief Elena Rose, Maddie Aiken and Jade Campos shared their experience, memories and impact of what it meant to lead The Daily Collegian through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Rose served as the Collegian’s editor-in-chief during the 2019-20 academic year. Rose, who was a digital and print journalism major, said she had a shift in career trajectory due to the pandemic.

Rose now works as a junior account executive at Lippe Taylor — a public relations and digital marketing agency in New York City.

During her Collegian tenure, Rose worked for multiple staffs, including arts and entertainment, news, opinion, club sports and video production. She said this prior experience helped “refine” skills she could apply toward public relations.

“It just works different muscles… you have to write really fast, have to be very clear and to the point, and there can't be a lot of fluff,” Rose said. “I feel like that's helped me so much on just a granular level.”

The experience of going from candidate to reporter to editor-in-chief, according to Rose, made her start to realize the important role networking plays after college.

When it came to applying for jobs, Rose said her position as the editor-in-chief helped put her foot through the door.

“Speaking from the EIC lens, that helped my job search so much,” Rose said. “If you're able to help lead anything that's this large in scale but also so nationally recognized and awarded… it makes a huge difference.”

Aiken, the Collegian’s 2020-21 editor-in-chief, shared a similar idea.

Aiken, who now works as a higher education reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette covering colleges around western Pennsylvania, said her experience as editor-in-chief “was definitely very beneficial in a personal and developmental way.”

“It definitely is going to stick out to the person hiring you that you managed over 100 people and had to manage the content… deal with internal conflicts and edit all types of different stories,” she said.

Aiken took on the leadership role at the Collegian right after Rose — who helped train her — and had to cover most things virtually during her tenure due to the pandemic.

“We had to think on our feet a lot, and the Collegian I think is very rooted in doing things the same,” Aiken said. “Many changes had to be made.”

At the Collegian, Aiken said she could learn even more than what daily class material provided.

“I think the Collegian is really where I learned how to write a breaking news story on the fly, or budget my time or interview somebody,” Aiken said. “Editing at the Collegian was really beneficial.”

Aiken continued the cycle of support and training she received by persuading Campos to apply as her successor.

“When [Aiken] messaged me, I was like, ‘OK, if Maddie thinks I can do it, then I think that I can do this,’” Campos said. “And I'm so glad that she did because it was honestly one of the best experiences of my life — if not the best experience of my life.”

Campos said her experience as both reporter and editor-in-chief helped her with public speaking skills as well as “thinking on the fly” at her new job.

She currently works as the metro political watchdog reporter at LancasterOnline, a role which includes reporting on local government decisions and reader advocacy.

“I did not realize how valuable that was until I got this full-time job,” Campos said. “Being a reporter does develop someone's public speaking skills because you do have to be confident enough to get in front of somebody that you don't know and just start asking them questions.”

In addition to how the Collegian shaped their careers, all three alumnae reflected upon some of their fondest memories at the Collegian offices and how socially impactful the experience was for them.

Despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Rose said she still found a place to stay motivated and productive at the office and still have a “piece of life that felt normal.”

“There was something that was really grounding about the fact that even though the world came to a stop, that was never going to happen with news and what we were working on,” Rose said. “And there was a lot of peace in that for me.”

Rose also said she appreciated the social life at the Collegian and how it was a place with “insightful and thoughtful” people.

To Aiken, the nature of the newsroom was beneficial because it was a welcoming atmosphere — whether that was at meetings with editors and reporters or just hanging out in the office.

“That sort of environment that the Collegian provides is good for extroverts, but it's also good for introverts,” Aiken said. “I think hopefully at least everybody can feel like even if it's just their editor, they have at least one friend at the Collegian.”

Campos also emphasized this inclusivity in the office and how it helped build important friendships throughout college and after.

“My favorite memories, as cliche and silly as it's going to sound, are literally just sitting in the office with everybody and joking around, especially on print nights when you’d be there until midnight,” Campos said. “I definitely consider so many people at the Collegian some of my best friends, and the Collegian is the best thing that I've ever done at Penn State.”

