Carter’s Table, a food stand and catering business located at the farmer’s market on E. College Ave., is set to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., according to the stand's Facebook account.

The menu will primarily feature tacos and quesadillas influenced by its tagline, “Worldwide Flavors,” according to the Facebook.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

