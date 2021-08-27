Flora, fauna take over Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Galleries in ‘Wind Spirits’ exhibit

Visitors to the HUB-Robeson Center are now welcomed to discover a jungle of distinctive patterns, displays of avian diversity and dynamic usage of flora as part of a new exhibit titled “Wind Spirits.”

Featuring a range of artwork from three artists, the exhibit is centered in the HUB-Robeson Galleries’ Art Alley through Nov. 7. Display cases throughout the HUB also feature detailed insight into the creation process of each artists’ work.

A reception for “Wind Spirits” will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26. “All are welcome to celebrate these works and continue conversation on avian conservation at the reception,” according to a release.

The unique combination of varying mediums, colors and displays within “Wind Spirits” brings together a message of unified connectedness and awareness of the changing ecological developments worldwide that affect birds specifically.

Exhibit viewers are encouraged to “reconstruct futures nourished by ecological and ancestral knowledge and to foreground interconnectivity and interdependence rather than ownership,” according to the exhibit guide.

The HUB Galleries worked in tandem with Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center to create an exhibit that builds off of the center’s current display of sculptures from the “Lost Bird Program,” which memorializes extinct species of North American birds.

Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior gallery manager, said via email the goal of the HUB Galleries exhibits is to bring focus to current and complex issues through service to local and global communities. Landfried said the artists featured in “Wind Spirits” dove into the impacts surrounding “extractive economies.”

Artists featured in “Wind Spirits” include Deirdre Murphy, Rachel Sydlowski and Tatiana Arocha.

Through a series of canvases depicting scenes familiar to images of outer space, Murphy’s artwork, titled “Oculus Major,” focuses on the migratory practices of pathogens, avian species and climate change.

“Murphy's first-hand interactions and collaborations with scientists continue to inform her studio practice,” the exhibit guide said. “These paintings pose a mirrored likeness between illuminated, aerial images of light pollution and a fading blanket of constellations in the celestial sphere.”

Murphy’s work also expands into two separate works that can be found in the HUB, titled “Bird Nest Studies” and “Nest Alchemy.” Both works highlight the complexities of bird nests, which Murphy studied in spring 2020.

Creating a larger-than-life canvas filled with gray monochromatic patterns and highlighted with accents of gold detailing, Arocha’s work reflects imagery found in nature.

Arocha, a New York-born Colombian artist, said she observes prints and textures emerging from organic materials.

From sticks that produce graphic lines to tree nuts that mimic the pattern of snake skin, Arocha uses these organic elements to then create digital prints. Arocha said her piece within the exhibit, also titled “Wind Spirits,” is created through a smorgasbord of these digital prints of the materials she has discovered.

Featured in a display case outside the Freeman Auditorium, viewers can directly observe examples of Arocha’s use of creating patterns out of items found in nature.

“Most of my work has a basis in talking about the vulnerable lands in Colombia,” Arocha said. “Mainly, it centers around rainforests, but it has expanded into different ecosystems of Colombia that are in danger.”

With a particular focus on harpy eagles, an endangered species of American birds of prey, Arocha said her piece is meant to focus on the fragility of ecosystems and the impacts humans have on animals.

Arocha said she wants to start conversations with her work and “[create] ways in which people can connect to places that feel very abstract.”

Working as a HUB Galleries assistant, Montsy Olivas said she is able to have hands-on experience working with artists like Arocha in helping to make their art come to life in Art Alley.

“Whenever we have installations or de-installations, I get to learn more about everybody who's coming in and what they’re working on,” Olivas (sophomore-art) said. “I get to have really cool conversations with the artists and get them to talk about their pieces — I learn through that way of active listening.”

Olivas said she has been working closely with Arocha to add the finishing details to “Wind Spirits” and has been able to communicate with Arocha through speaking Spanish and learning more about her work bringing South American and Latino cultures into the United States.

Using a vibrant palette of colors, Sydlowski’s work presents a contrast to the colors of Arocha’s “Wind Spirits,” yet works in unison by presenting a mixture of interesting patterns that bring the work to life.

Displayed in two varying sections of Art Alley, Sydlowski’s artwork is a site-specific piece that centralizes the concept of forced adaptation in unfamiliar environments. The species of birds found within her piece, titled “Vivarium,” are displayed in environments they would not normally inhabit, Sydlowski said.

“The idea is that migratory patterns are changing, and habitable areas for these birds are shrinking,” Sydlowski said. “I live in New York City, so I see this on a daily basis… I created this beautiful, rich composition that is entirely constructed by humans.”

Through observing the continuing reduction of spaces for birds to migrate and inhabit in Manhattan, Sydlowski said her piece brings light to the idea that one day avian species may only have small, human-made constructions to rely on for vitality.

As a collage of thousands of silk-screened pieces, cut and pasted together to form the finished result, Sydlowski said her work comes together organically. She said the separate pieces build upon each other and continue to grow as the work reaches completion.

Sydlowski said she enjoys having her work displayed in a public space like Art Alley, as it is open to anyone who may be passing through. As a high school teacher, Sydlowski said she loves getting to work in spaces where students can freely come and go to interact with her work.

Having worked with Arocha before, Sydlowski said this exhibit is the first time the two have been able to meet together in person. Sydlowski said the two share similar styles of work through the use of graphic patterns and their interests in nature.

“I love seeing our artwork next to one another, and it was really cool to also meet Deirdre, who I didn’t know before,” Sydlowksi said. “I always love meeting new artists — it’s a great way to build your network, meet new people and make new friends.”