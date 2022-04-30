After opening acts The Women’s National Hockey League and The Aces performed at the 2022 Movin’ On music festival, indie pop and neo-soul band Fitz and The Tantrums took the stage around 6:30 p.m.

The band opened with its song “OCD,” a song off of the its 2019 album “All the Feels.” This song was followed by “Spark,” from its 2013 album “More Than Just a Dream.”

After that, the band transitioned right into one of its best-known songs, 2013’s “Out of My League.”

James “Mitch” Weaver began his Penn State studies at Penn State York, so he said this was his first Movin’ On festival.

“I didn’t know about it until a week ago,” Weaver (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “But I love Fitz and The Tantrums.”

Weaver also said the Movin’ On festival has made him “excited” about attending in-person concerts and festivals in the summer.

“So the school year is done, right?” lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick said during a break in the songs to the audience, which cheered in response. He then continued, “But you still got finals. Don’t f— it up!” before launching into the next song.

After continuing with “Livin’ for the Weekend” and “I Just Wanna Shine," the band garnered thunderous applause and cheers when it started to play “HandClap,” one of the band’s most successful songs.

Toward the end of the performance, Fitzpatrick led the crowd in Penn State’s famous “We Are” chant before performing another of the group’s smash hits, “The Walker.”

2022 is the first year the Movin’ On festival has been held in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the festival was canceled, while in 2021, it was held virtually.

Molly Hohner, like many students, said she believes an in-person Movin’ On was well deserved for Penn State students.

“It feels like we’re finally getting the college experience we were supposed to have,” Hohner (junior-industrial engineering) said.

