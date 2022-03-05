From sparklers and flame thrower machines to thousands of heads lowered in prayer, Winter Jam 22 welcomed community members to listen to various Christian musicians perform.

The free concert was held in the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, though attendees were encouraged to make a $10 donation upon entry.

The acts included Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong, Shane Pruitt, Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship, according to the tour’s website.

Additionally, actor Kevin Quinn — with notable roles in Disney Channel’s “Bunk’d” and the film “A Week Away” — sang his latest single, “It’s About Time.”

During PreJam, Bayside Worship performed, followed by Abby Robertson and Megan Duke.

“Let’s give it up for God,” Duke said.

Abby Robertson sang her newest single “Without Your Love” before a spokesperson for Liberty University talked to the audience.

I Am They kicked off the show with their song “Faithful God.”

“Look at all you beautiful humans,” Matthew Hein of I Am They said.

The band continued to play four more songs before DJ GBaby came onto the stage for his introduction.

NewSong followed the promotion of CONQER MUSIC — a minority-owned music and video platform “founded on biblical principles,” the CONQER website said.

The band NewSong added some country twang to the night of worship.

“Outside voices only,” one NewSong member said.

Colton Dixon joined NewSong on stage for a combined performance of “Arise my Love.”

A spokesperson from Who’s Your One asked the audience whether they knew “someone who doesn’t know God.”

“We have something that Amazon can’t deliver — the love of Jesus Christ,” the spokesperson said.

When KB entered the stage, the BJC was bumping.

KB started rapping his hits like “Not Today Satan” and ended with the crowd-pleasing “Church Clap.”

During his set, KB asked the audience if they’ve fallen victim to the “generational critiques” on social media and in real life.

Oftentimes, KB said, the younger generation’s faith is questioned by older generations.

“Let’s get your fists pumpin’ and feet jumpin,’” KB said. “We right here.”

During “Church Clap,” KB asked the audience to create a “historical turn up,” “lose [their] minds” and “shake the building.”

KB ended his performance with the song “100" accompanied with a short rap.

“My wife happy, Jesus loves me,” KB said. “I got nothing left to conform to.”

Another spokesperson from Liberty University discussed the university and said he knew the “one thing that can bring the generations together.”

“It’s ‘Fireflies’ by Owl City,” he said during the first notes of the song.

Following “Fireflies,” Evangelism speaker Shane Pruitt discussed the idea of having a purpose in life.

Pruitt said “the word of God is Jesus” and asked the audience to “repent [their] sins” with them.

“Jesus is a better savior than we are sinners,” Pruitt said.

Tauren Wells danced across the stage next to his pop Christian songs.

After performing “Hills and Valleys,” Wells mouthed “Thank you, Jesus” while looking at the ceiling.

Another spokesperson from Compassion International, a humanitarian aid organization, shared his story with adopting and sponsoring a child in Kenya.

Volunteers from Compassion International handed out flyers to interested audience members.

For those who made the first month’s deposit to sponsor a child, they were able to attend a special “hang out” after the event with John Cooper — the lead singer of Skillet.

During intermission, Ella Whyssler, 14, said her high school youth group in Mount Union, Pennsylvania, attended the concert together.

“It’s all so lively and energetic,” Whyssler said. “It’s like I’m with my second family.”

To begin the second half of the performance, Colton Dixon entered the stage once again to perform, followed by Abby Robertson.

Russ Lee of NewSong shared the tour’s story — and mentioned the band's next venue is in Cleveland, Ohio.

“How many of you know the people in Ohio need Jesus?” Lee said. “Don’t hate ‘em, pray for them.”

For the finale, Skillet brought the energy into the BJC as everyone stood up when the members entered the stage.

“It looks like you people are ready to rock and roll,” Cooper said.

As the guitarists’ platforms raised up and down, fire spewed from the machines behind Cooper and the drummer.

During Skillet’s performance of its newest album “Dominion,” Cooper had fog machines attached to his wrists.

“A lot of people asked us why we named our album ‘Dominion,’” Cooper said to the audience. “Because it sounds sick.”

As the rest of Skillet’s band members left the stage, Cooper stayed on stage to discuss the issues of social media forcing younger kids to “deny” their spiritual “truths.”

“Parents, you kids are being assaulted seven days a week,” Cooper said. “God is the only one who should be making the rules.”

Cooper continued to discuss the “false ideologies” presented to younger audiences on social media.

After Skillet’s performance, the hosts ended the concert with a prayer.

“This isn’t just a concert,” Lee said. “This is a spiritual movement.”

