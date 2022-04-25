Loneliness is a feeling I am unfortunately well-acquainted with. Like toilet paper stuck to the paw of a golden retriever, it’s an unwelcome accessory that clings to my otherwise self-satisfied being.

Now, there have been plenty of moments in my life where loneliness has not come as a surprise — moments where I have felt quite alone and like there was nobody who I could truly call a friend.

Arguably, its most devilish appearances are when I seem to have more friends than ever. There are days when I’m surrounded by people I admire and love, when I should be at my most content, yet the empty feeling emerges like a fog from within.

With the school year beginning to wrap up, I am mentally preparing myself to return to “the real world,” a place where not everybody is college-aged, not every aspect of my life is within walking distance, and culture is far less homogenized.

Like a young wizard returning from Hogwarts, I shall return to a world ruled by my parents and be separated from those I call my friends.

Seeing as how I’m not the only person on campus faced with keeping the demon of loneliness away this summer, I have compiled a list of tips and tricks to keep yourself together and your relationships strong.

Keep in touch

Keeping in touch is a concept that I have found much easier to say than do. It’s one thing to check my friends' Instagram stories and profiles daily, but it’s an entirely other matter to actively speak to them and keep up to date on their affairs.

This summer, I’m pledging to myself to call and FaceTime my friends as much as possible.

Reading this blog, you likely have some kind of voice in your head narrating my words.

Perhaps, if you have met me, the sounds of my velvety pipes are ringing in your head with every sentence.

Yet the fact of the matter is, reading and writing just aren’t the same as talking.

Try as I might to make these blogs conversational but they will never have the pauses, stutters, interruptions and tones that real talking does.

Thus, if I’m to truly “speak” with my friends, it’ll be in a way that allows us to have a “true” conversation.

It’s for these reasons I’m going to call and FaceTime my friends when I can.

They may not be present and sitting next to me, but I know this form of communication will help us feel just a little bit closer no matter the distance between us.

Connect with family

For some, this step may seem like a no-brainer. For others, it may seem impossible. In my case at least, it’s a goal I’d like to attain this summer.

It has been unfortunately easy to stay out of touch with my family this year. With all of the running around and assignments and worries of college, I will sometimes go days before realizing I haven’t spoken with my family at all.

This summer, I’m moving back to the sleepy town of Just Outside Philly and subsequently back into my childhood home with my folks and little brother.

While I may have an internship lined up for the next few months, I know for a fact it’s within my power to spend quality time with them before I leave again for the fall semester.

This quality time doesn’t just include vacation.

Quality time includes going grocery shopping, having dinner together or watching a show together — so many little things that add up over the course of a summer.

Find a new hobby

Now then, I’ve gone over a few ways to cope with loneliness by reaching out to others, but what about looking for satisfaction when left to your own devices?

In this matter, I strongly recommend finding a new hobby.

The hobbies we already have during the school year can provide comfort over the summer, but they can also create a yearn to return to campus.

For the sake of being comfortable on your own this summer and spicing up the season, I strongly recommend finding a new hobby to occupy your time.

After tiring from some of my old hobbies during summer 2020, I started writing short stories and posting them online.

To my surprise, they actually received good comments from people, and I felt immense satisfaction from it.

Before I knew it, a new passion emerged, and I found my alone time to be more fun than it had ever been before.

Find a job

This next tip is another “easier said than done” piece of advice; however, I would argue that it’s a very rewarding goal.

I spent much of last summer working as a barista, and while it certainly had its upsides and downsides, I was never lonely at work.

Every shift I was surrounded by coworkers from all walks of life with their own fascinating (and funny) stories to tell. I also had customers who were quite fun to talk to or, at the very least, watch.

While camaraderie may vary from workplace to workplace, it doesn't hurt at all to get out there and try to meet new people.

By the end of the summer, I was looking forward to seeing my fellow baristas and talking to them about music, life and the customers we liked or despised.

To top it all off, no matter how much I liked or hated the job, I was making money for school the entire time.

Enjoy the silence

At the end of it all, there’s the option of learning how to enjoy the silence that comes with moving back to a less chaotic environment.

Learning how to just turn your brain off and feel fulfilled on your own is a valuable skill and one that can be useful even after the summer has ended.

One way to tap into this is through meditation. The mere act of sitting alone, breathing and reflecting can bring a sense of peace and lead to useful insight and self-awareness.

Another option is to gain an appreciation for nature. Members of The Aydenation will recall my previous blog where I advised this tip for Earth Day.

In addition to my point still standing, it will soon be more relevant and accessible than ever.

Summer is synonymous with going and getting some sunlight, so why not learn to appreciate the natural wonders of your neighborhood while you’re at it?

Go find a new species of bird that you haven’t noticed before, or see what’s in the forest nearest to your house. There’s a whole world to explore on your own.

Conclusion

We students receive around three months of summer break between May and August, and these three months will be exactly what we make of them.

This is a time for joy, for vacationing and for exploration. Why should I let a useless, empty feeling get me down when I have so many options at my disposal to fight it?

This could be a cruel summer, but I have the tools to deny that from happening, and so do you. Before we know it, it will be August again, so let's make the time between now and then count.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Nittany AI Challenge finalist SchizophrenAI grapples with mental health misdiagnoses Developed by a team of 10 for Penn State's annual Nittany AI Challenge, SchizophrenAI is an …