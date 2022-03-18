Female business owners command the forefront of State College’s creative hubs, communities

In a bustling college town like State College, it may come as no surprise the area is beaming with centers of cultural significance.

The creative energies present in some of these places help fuel the beating heart of this community, providing memories that can last a lifetime.

Three locations in particular have become essential in keeping those creative energies alive. By providing safe spaces where people from all walks of life can enjoy unique and eye-opening experiences, State College’s creative hubs are a refuge for artistic pursuit.

3 Dots Downtown, Webster’s Bookstore Cafe and The Makery have all provided sacred spaces for State College creatives for years. While the experiences cultivated through these businesses seem to be endless, they simply wouldn’t exist if not for the women who run them.

The stories of these women are at the very heart of why the businesses are now thriving.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in photography and literature from Juniata College, Erica Quinn said she couldn’t stop returning to central Pennsylvania and the communities she found here. Even after living abroad in England and New Zealand and receiving her master’s from Pratt Institute in 2013, Quinn said she “ended up sticking around.”

Despite feeling as though she couldn’t initially find her way in State College, Quinn said working at Penn State helped her discover a place in the community. Part of this discovery came through the interactions she had with creatives in the area, many of whom are “fascinating” to be around, Quinn said.

Now serving as the executive director of 3 Dots, Quinn said she came across the initial posting for the position as she was in the process of applying to a variety of jobs across the country. With the possibility of relocating to a different city in mind, Quinn said she was “yearning to feel connected.”

When the posting for the executive director position came into play, Quinn said she realized she had only really “scraped the surface” of what was possible in the local community. She said the position offered her everything she could’ve asked for, and she said she felt it was aligned with the core of how she wanted to live her life.

“It feels very humbling to be a steward for the community… and having the key to this place that means so much to so many people,” Quinn said.

The mission of 3 Dots is to provide an “inclusive, intergenerational community art space,” Quinn said. In its mission to open its doors to creatives, Quinn said the space remains a judgment-and barrier-free space where people can choose their own journeys.

Within its logo there’s an ellipses before the 3 Dots name, which signals the ability for people to come into the space and finish the sentence how they see fit, Quinn said. The space amplifies people’s voices, Quinn said, and ultimately gives them the agency to “make things happen.”

Quinn said part of the process of curating an inclusive space is actively listening to what the community wants or needs. Beyond even the State College area, she said the organization has created ties with artistic and cultural communities across the state, allowing 3 Dots to become a central hub of creativity for a wide range of people on regional, statewide and national levels.

Originally founded in 2019, 3 Dots has since become a center of community engagement, Quinn said. Since its conception, the space has hosted a wide variety of events and exhibits.

Currently, Quinn said the space offers rotating programming that offers something different for everyone to enjoy. From album listenings on Mondays to poetry readings hosted by Penn State’s department of comparative literature on Saturdays, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved, Quinn said.

The space also has a rotating calendar for gallery exhibitions, allowing creatives a chance to showcase their artwork in a community space.

Beyond the events and the exhibits, Quinn said there are opportunities for anyone to get involved at 3 Dots. Whether it's donating financial resources to the organization or simply helping to keep the place tidy and welcoming, she said people are always welcome to reach out and find ways they can help keep the organization alive.

“There is something for everyone to be involved with here,” Quinn said. “There's so many different things that we're involved in, so there's a huge scale of ways to be involved. We work with folks… in terms of plugging them into the thing that feels meaningful to them and that they feel is available to them in terms of their time or resources.”

Going forward, Quinn said the need for more robust community spaces will always be prevalent, especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. With hopes of expanding into farther communities and possibly even a larger space in State College, Quinn said the organization may be young, but it plans on continuing to do “incredible things” for the community.

“I've been involved in community arts programming since I was 18, and I have never seen it work like it works here,” Quinn said. “I think the way that people care for the space and the programming that happens here is really the way that you would care for your home — this place is not just a building, [3 Dots] has a different kind of meaning for everybody who walks into the door.”

State College native Elaine Meder-Wilgus has always been a part of the community. After moving to New York City to pursue work, Meder-Wilgus “temporarily” moved back to State College, where she has remained ever since.

During her third year of pursuing a degree in biological anthropology at Penn State, Meder-Wilgus gave birth to her daughter and began working at a local secondhand bookstore, which first opened as the “Book Swap” in 1975.

After the business transitioned into “Seven Mountains Books,” Meder-Wilgus eventually became a co-owner and helped lead it into a new era.

On June 26, 1999, the bookstore was officially reopened to the public as Webster’s. And since then, Meder-Wilgus has served as its leader through several challenges, including moving locations, the Great Recession and now a pandemic.

During the initial years of expanding the business, Meder-Wilgus said she was even challenged by local bankers in the area who questioned her intent of taking over the business.

“The most ridiculous thing a banker said to me is … ‘I don't understand why your husband isn't just underwriting this bank loan for you,’” Meder-Wilgus said. “I was like, ‘What world do you live in?’ The idea I would only own a business as a vanity project to keep me out of his hair.”

Despite these concerns, Webster’s has grown throughout the years under the leadership of Meder-Wilgus. Now, the current location encompasses a secondhand bookstore, a cafe, Stax of Trax records and Tiger’s Eye Vintage, as well as a performance and event space for various State College and Penn State organizations. Webster’s also offers an online store for new and used books and a meal-ordering service.

Over the years, Meder-Wilgus said the State College community has embraced the bookstore and cafe with welcoming arms. She said knowing Webster’s has the support of numerous loyal patrons is something she cherishes.

Through the hard work of the community and her own staff, Meder-Wilgus said she simply opened the door for the creative energy and welcoming environment Webster’s provides.

“I truly feel like the wealthiest person in town because I spend my day with the people and things I love,” Meder-Wilgus said. “I think I just opened the door… We work to be a safe space for many people, and that is not done by one person — that's done by a loving, caring community.”

Part of the mission for Webster’s is to offer a “third space” — a place away from work and the home where people can gather and “be themselves,” Meder-Wilgus said. Through community engagement and programming, she said Webster’s will always provide a space where diverse groups of people can come together.

Meder-Wilgus said being involved in the longevity of creative spaces in State College and being present in the community will help keep these spaces alive.

“I often say to people, ‘I don’t need to be the best be-all place in State College,’” Meder-Wilgus said. “... Supporting Webster’s looks like supporting 3 Dots and supporting The Makery and supporting the town.”

Amy Frank hasn’t always been set on State College. In fact, she originally wanted to attend school in New York to pursue her dreams of fashion design, but she eventually came to Penn State to pursue a degree in business.

Since then, Frank has become an integral part of State College’s creative community through The Makery, a nonprofit focused on spreading “creativity and joy” to local communities.

As the founder and director of The Makery, Frank said the organization offers a wide range of classes taught by a collective of 14 women with passions for teaching people how to get creative.

But the organization didn’t always look that way, Frank said.

In the beginning, Frank said she began creating artwork to sell in local arts festivals and boutiques. Eventually, she said she was approached by one of the boutiques with requests to begin sewing classes for clients’ children.

After doing a couple of classes, Frank said she quickly fell in love with offering classes to families, but she realized she wouldn’t be able to offer them all of the time. To combat this, Frank came up with the idea to gather a small group of creatives she knew to begin offering rotating classes.

Starting small, Frank said the group operated out of a boutique in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, in the beginning, with each person contributing to fees. After complications arose with the initial space, Frank said the group relocated downtown into the Blue Brick Theatre.

While the space offered the group a chance to expand, Frank said it ultimately was too spacious. Frank said the group experienced a sort of “Goldilocks effect” where the first space was a little too small and the second space was a little too big.

But the group found its perfect fit, Frank said, after moving to its current space in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on Fraser Street. One year after the move, Frank said the organization found where it was “supposed to be.”

As an organization that offers creative experiences as its primary programming, Frank said being composed of an all-female collective gives the group a unique perspective into the needs of the community.

“I think it’s really interesting — the way that women tend to approach things tends to be very inclusive, like community-centered and lifestyle-centered,” Frank said. “Because I think we're all in that space together, and by holding hands and sharing that responsibility, it's easier to hold.”