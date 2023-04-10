Listening to music just got a whole lot smarter — at least artificially speaking.

This past February, Spotify debuted its “AI DJ” for Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the music streaming service, the feature curates a personalized lineup of different tracks and artists alongside related commentary.

To create the voice model of the artificially intelligent DJ, the service partnered with Xavier “X” Jernigan, the head of cultural partnerships at Spotify.

However, according to Spotify, Jernigan is only the first voice model for its DJ.

Using AI technology, the DJ sorts through past and present listening habits to produce a stream of songs picked just for you.

When I first heard about Spotify’s new AI DJ, I wasn’t sure how to feel. Although advances in AI technology are incredible and exciting, they’re also unfamiliar and slightly terrifying.

I decided to take the leap and try out the DJ for myself. I opened Spotify on my phone and searched for the feature, finding a bright blue card with a green circle in its center.

I was immediately greeted by the DJ. He spoke in trendy phrases and quips, harnessing the cheesy and electric energy of a real-life DJ.

I noticed the top right-hand side of the circle moved as he spoke, mimicking a human mouth. Although I understand the reasoning behind this attribute, I found it sort of weird and off-putting.

After his quick greeting, the DJ announced the first segment of the lineup — songs and artists I’ve had on repeat.

When he introduced this segment, I had an idea of what tracks and artists would appear. The recent warm weather thawed my country playlist and inspired lots of upbeat pop, so I expected to hear those genres.

The vocals of Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Is a Cowboy” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Already Over,” two songs I’ve been listening to around the clock, confirmed my expectations.

After three or so more songs from this segment, the DJ intervened to introduce the next part of the lineup. The DJ interrupted the stream of songs with no warning multiple times, often startling me or catching me off guard.

The next songs were from summers past, according to the DJ. Right before the first song played, the DJ wondered aloud whether “this song will warm [me] up,” only reinforcing his breezy, cheesy energy.

I was surprised by every song in this segment. The DJ played different tracks and artists I hadn’t listened to in ages, creating warm feelings of nostalgia for those summers.

After listening to five or six of these songs, I decided to switch gears. To refresh my lineup, I clicked the DJ button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

The voice of “X” appeared once again to introduce the next stream of songs. This time, the DJ had curated a lineup of songs similar to the ones I’ve been listening to lately.

This segment was a mix of familiar and unfamiliar tunes. I heard some Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line, two country musicians I’ve loved for a long time.

“While You’re At It” by Alana Springsteen, a song I’d never heard before, also played during this segment. Once it finished, I quickly added it to my country playlist.

I’m not usually one to broaden my musical horizons, but I liked that this part of the lineup encouraged me to do so. And now, I have a brand-new song to listen to over and over again until I’m totally sick of it.

The DJ crafted a “warm and cozy vibe” to finish my session. Artists Lizzy McAlpine, Role Model and Laufey dominated this lineup.

After trying out the feature for a couple of hours, I felt pretty neutral. I’m not compelled to love or hate the AI DJ, and honestly, I’m not sure how much I’ll use the feature in the future.

I enjoy creating and listening to my own playlists without interruptions — something the DJ feature removes. If I’m in the mood to feel extremely nostalgic or expand my musical horizons, I may turn to the DJ for guidance.

However, if I’m ever approached to be the next voice for Spotify’s AI DJ, just know my feelings of neutrality may shift.

