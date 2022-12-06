Before starting my collegiate journey this fall, I had a long list of expectations about what I would experience as a Penn State student.

As finals week approaches and the semester comes to a close, I can safely say that this semester was not at all what I envisioned.

Here are some expectations I had about Penn State that were either confirmed or debunked in my experience this semester.

Expectation: Penn State would be an overwhelmingly large school

It’s widely known that Penn State’s main campus has an above-average student body. According to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, the class of 2026 has 8,305 students at University Park.

As someone who tends to be introverted, this was initially alarming to me. I was concerned that this would make it hard for me to meet people and would cause feelings of isolation.

Before coming here, I was told that at large universities, you usually never see the same people more than once unless you become friends.

However, this was not the case for me this semester.

The friendly faces I met in my building, in class and in student organizations are the same faces I run into daily at the HUB-Robeson Center and on my way to class. Whether we stop for a quick conversation or simply smile and continue on with our day, it brings comfort and socialization to my busy weekdays.

Honestly, I didn’t really have an active social life this semester, but I strongly believe my class size isn’t to blame for this. I’ve met a plethora of people this semester; the hard part was taking it a step further and connecting with those people.

As I’ve shared this with upperclassmen, many told me they experienced something similar during their first semester of freshman year. Finding your smaller community within larger ones takes time.

Expectation: Being a student of color at a predominantly white institution would be extremely isolating

According to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, white students represented almost 65% of the student body at University Park as of the 2019-20 school year.

As a student of color who grew up in a predominantly Black and Hispanic community, this was daunting for me.

However, in my experience, there are a lot more people who look like me and share similar experiences with me than I’d expected.

Furthermore, there are many student organizations and other spaces on campus for students of color to connect with each other.

Even if you don’t have the time to commit to being a member of these organizations, you can still participate by attending their events.

Expectation: I would have a consistent weekly routine

With the independence that comes with living on a college campus, I was eager to begin and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

I had a strict weekly routine filled with better eating habits, gym sessions and specific homework and study hours planned out in my head.

That only lasted during my first week of classes.

Between classes, my part-time job and the student organizations I participated in this semester, my schedule varies week to week.

Some weeks had a heavier workload than others, and sometimes things came up that interfered with my original plans.

Some days, I was simply too tired to do anything other than what I was required to do that day.

In my experience, it was almost impossible to make every single week look the same. Nevertheless, I was able to maintain a relatively healthy school-work-life balance.

Expectation: I wouldn’t want to go to football games

As someone who couldn’t care less about football, I didn’t have any interest in snagging tickets for this season.

However, I do regret not buying season tickets this semester.

I was well-aware that Penn State is part of the Big Ten, and that immense school spirit comes with this territory, but it just didn’t seem like something I wanted to be involved in.

However, I ended up attending one game this semester, and through that experience I learned that Penn State football is more than about winning and losing — it’s also about unity.

Although I still don’t care much for sports, the positive energy and sense of pride felt at Beaver Stadium was worthwhile, and I definitely recommend experiencing at least one game during your time here.

Final thoughts

Although things didn’t necessarily go as planned, I would still consider my first semester of college a success.

This fall, I learned a lot about myself as an individual and as a student. I also learned more about the Penn State community that will help me navigate my next seven semesters here.