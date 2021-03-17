The 2021 Grammys were full of historic wins: Beyonce became the most-awarded woman in Grammy history and Taylor Swift became the first woman to win three Album of the Year awards.

However, Penn State students gave mixed reviews on the 2021 Grammy results.

Swift’s third Album of the Year award was given to her 2020 album “folklore.”

For students like Ainsley Adams, Swift’s win was met with excitement.

“I literally love Taylor Swift, so I thought that was excellent,” Adams (sophomore-public relations) said.

Shannon Northey agreed with Adams regarding “folklore” winning Album of the Year.

“She deserved to win, but that’s just me — I’m a Taylor Swift fan,” Northey (sophomore-elementary education) said with a laugh.

Other students like Rachel Trotti were not as pleased with the Album of the Year decision.

“I don’t know if [‘folklore’] was life-changing as an album,” Trotti (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said. “I feel like Taylor Swift always wins at the Grammys.”

Harry Styles broke into the Grammy ranks this year, winning Best Solo Pop Performance for his single “Watermelon Sugar.”

Alexandra Gurski was thrilled when Styles won.

“I love Harry Styles, and I love [the album] ‘Fine Line,’” Gurski (freshman-elementary education) said, “but I feel like ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ compared to the other [songs] on the album, is not as good. I feel like other songs on the album would’ve been better.”

Gurski added that she prefers the songs “Golden” and “Fine Line” from Styles’ 2019 album “Fine Line.”

Tate Pilch agreed and said she thought “Watermelon Sugar” has been “overplayed” the past year.

But it wasn’t Styles who Pilch (freshman-criminology) was most looking forward to.

“I was most excited about Megan Thee Stallion,” Pilch (freshman-criminology) said. “I love her — I think she’s amazing.”

Megan Thee Stallion won three Grammys Sunday, winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage,” also winning Best New Artist.

Overall, Zach Mumma said the Grammys were “absolutely not” representative of the best music of the year.

“I’m a fan of country music, and [it’s] never represented,” Mumma (junior-forest ecosystem management) said, referencing his current favorite artists, Luke Combs and Lee Brice.

Neither country singer won an award, nor were either of them even nominated for a Grammy this year.

H.E.R. won Song of the Year with “I Can’t Breathe,” but some students said it was a song they had never heard before — like Northey, Gurski, Trotti and Pilch.

“I think I’ve heard of H.E.R., but not that song,” Pilch said.

Some students like Erica Ricci and Ali Madel expressed an overall disinterest in the awards show in general.

Madel (freshman-biochemistry) said she will “probably never watch the Grammys.”

“It’s never songs that I like,” Ricci (freshman-aerospace engineering) said. “It’s mostly just radio songs.”