What started as a test theater for new films has slowly transformed the arts community in State College — The State Theatre, a hub for all things performing arts, has grown alongside Happy Valley.

Warner Brothers originally built the theater in 1938, and it opened on Oct. 15 of that same year. Its purpose was to test new films to see how audiences reacted.

“I love it. I think it’s absolutely awesome,” former Director of Operations Kerry Cavanaugh said. “I think it is extremely cool that I spend so much time working in an official historic theater.”

The building itself was built in just four months, according to The State Theatre’s website. Test theaters were far and few in between, with only a couple in the state.

Every week, patrons could pick from four different films. Typical prices for feature films were about 30 cents for adults and 15 cents for children, the website said.

“There’s nothing like seeing a movie on a big screen in the dark. It’s one of my favorite things. There’s no comparison,” Greg Gabbard, the theater’s current program director, said. “The theater is where you want to feel everything. You just let go and watch.”

After World War II, someone local bought the building, according to Jay Bartlett, president of The State Theatre’s board of directors.

The theater was a hotspot in town at first, but then it aged as time went on. In 2001, it was forced to close its doors.

However, in 1999, Mike Negra, a local entertainment business owner, had a vision for what the old theater could become and how it could bring the community even closer. Three others within the borough agreed: Mike Desmond, Roy Love and Teresa Sparacino.

Negra said he originally envisioned the building to seat 560 people in its auditorium. It would be at that very spot where viewers could help support and witness the talent of their town.

The thought was to rebuild the cinema as a nonprofit art space that would showcase music, film, drama and dance for both local and national artists.

It was intended to be home for the Pennsylvania Dance Theatre, the Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra, The Next Stage, Inc. and other local organizations.

Its vision was to be a multipurpose performing arts theater — one that belonged to the community.

The project, later labeled “The State Theatre restoration project,” received funding through various grants, donations and federal funding.

The owners of the building, the Friedman family, helped to bring that vision to life by handing over the deed to State Theatre Inc. It was the corporation that wanted to save the local landmark and transform it into a community staple.

The community itself helped to raise as much money as possible, putting on donation events like buying commemorative bricks, which would help to clear the way for reopening.

In 2006, the only professional nonprofit community stage for the performing arts opened its doors.

Immediately, the residents saw an improvement with several of the theater’s new upgrades. The stage expanded to 29 feet, and a 31-foot-wide cinema screen was added so even people in the back could get a clear view.

Now, The State Theatre is how Mike Negra envisioned it. It’s home to both local and national performers of the arts.

Cavanaugh, who had worked at The State Theatre for seven years, said there are more performing arts services that the theater provides as it continues to grow.

“The organization does State Theatre-produced events,” Cavanaugh said. “ We find the talent, we book the event, we sell the tickets. We produce the show from top to bottom. We also provide rental space for local performance groups.

“What that means is that local groups can rent us to perform on our stage. These are things like local dance companies, puppeteers, and local musicians. There was a huge gamut of what our local community has to offer.”

Bartlett said he understands how significant and unique the theater is to the area — not just when it was first built but even today.

“There are a lot of small towns with big universities in the middle of nowhere, but this is a rarity,” Bartlett said. “Very few of those towns have a facility like this, both a venue for bringing culture that you might not usually find to the residents and students and also providing a stage to artistically gifted people in the community.”

However, it’s not the purpose of the building and its staff to serve students, despite wanting to grow the audience. The State Theatre’s allegiance is “to the performing arts community within the greater State College area,” Bartlett said.

On campus, there are many areas where students can both participate in and watch concerts, recitals and showcases performed by various groups.

“With places like Schwab Auditorium, students and faculty have first dibs on lectures and performances, while the community is shut out,” Bartlett said. “Here, it’s the other way around.”

Despite having organized many programs and productions over the years, the theater and its staff still believe they need to do more. They said they want to reach out to a wider audience, hoping to show everyone the importance of the arts.

“Our audience is not as diverse as we’d like,” Bartlett said. “Once we’ve reached out to everyone who could come here, then I would say we would be doing our job completely.”

Gabbard, who previously ran his own business “City Lights Records,” now devotes his time to the arts.

“Music has always been my thing, and [The State Theatre] is all about music and the arts,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard said he has witnessed several amazing acts, concerts and performances over the years working at The State Theatre.

“We’ve had speakers, we’ve had authors, it’s a home for all of those arts,” Gabbard said. “That is the greatest thing about the theater.”

Even though the theater is now more well-rounded, Gabbard said movies are still more popular than some performances.

Despite all of the changes within the community, Gabbard said The State Theatre has remained steadfast within downtown State College because there’s “nothing like it.”

“The residents may change. People come in and go out. But this should always be here for everyone who comes to live here,” Gabbard said. “We should never be without a place like this.”

