On Sunday, famous music artists came together for the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and several memorable moments happened.

Here is a recap of some of the moments that happened at the awards ceremony that Penn State students may have missed.

Celebrities such as Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny graced the red carpet prior to the award ceremony hosted by other fan favorites — including Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, who performed at Penn State at Movin’ On 2022.

Among the list of winners was Billie Eilish, whose song “Happier Than Ever” was deemed Song of the Year.

Swift’s song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” won three awards — Video of the Year, Best Longform Video and Best Direction.

Both artists have been celebrated by Penn State students for their songwriting abilities and the relatability of their lyrics.

Other notable winners include Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year, Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” for Album of the Year and The Weeknd’s “Out of Time” for Best R&B Video.

In the past, the VMAs have been a place where the pot of social drama was stirred — for instance, when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist in 2009 and when Minaj called out Miley Cyrus in 2015.

This year, VMAs drama includes rapper Yung Gravy and social personality Sheri Easterling making a public appearance together and a number of lip-syncing errors made during performances from Blackpink, Anitta and Flo Milli.

Also featured in the VMAs were a series of performances and speeches from artists.

Singer and rapper Fergie returned to the stage after a hiatus from public performances to perform her song “Glamorous” alongside Harlow, who had sampled the track on his own song “First Class.”

Swift surprised the audience with an announcement of the release of her 10th studio album “Midnights,” which is set to come out on Oct. 21.

Minaj performed a mashup of some of her greatest hits including “Anaconda,” “Monster” and “Super Freaky Girl” as 2022’s Video Vanguard recipient.

Some celebrities used their time on stage to highlight the importance of LGBTQ visibility and civic duties.

Comedian Billy Eichner promoted his new movie “Bros,” the first gay rom-com from a major studio, while singer and actress Dove Cameron dedicated her award to “all of the queer kids out there who don’t feel like they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are.”

During her speech, Lizzo urged the audience to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, reminding her fans — the majority of whom fall in the 18-24 year age range, including college students, that their vote matters.

