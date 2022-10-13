Gothic decor, crooked trees and dark purple lighting covered Schwab Auditorium's stage on Wednesday night for the Penn State Thespian Society's performance of “The Addams Family.”

The musical is about a teenage Wednesday Addams and her family coming to terms with her new boyfriend and his “normal family,” according to the Thespian Society’s website.

Director Grace O’Sullivan said that the performance was not just about the “odd interactions” between the Addams’ and the Beineckes, but it’s also a “very funny” tale about “acceptance” and “falling in love.”

“I think it has some really great themes about what it means to be accepting of others and learning how to love others that are different from you,” O’Sullivan (sophomore-biology) said. “I think it’s a really good show.”

Although this is O’Sullivan’s first time directing, this isn’t her first time putting on this show, as she was a cast member in "The Addams Family" in high school.

“I knew that this was a show I would want to be involved with in some capacity again,” O’Sullivan said. “I’d always wanted to direct, but I figured this was probably the show to kind of take the leap into because I had already had familiarity with it.”

Elainna Kunkler-Peck, who took on the role of Wednesday Addams, said the production was “unusual, upbeat, comical and tragically beautiful.”

Kunkler-Peck (sophomore-psychology) said that the characters were something that influenced her while auditioning for the musical.

“I was not a diehard fan when I went into the audition room, but I was familiar with the characters,” Kunkler-Peck said. “That was what enticed me.”

While the original “Addams Family” theme made an appearance, the cast also performed songs such as “When You’re an Addams,” “Wednesday’s Growing Up” and “Let’s Live Before We Die.”

For Kunkler-Peck, she said this was a “challenge" when she took on the role of Wednesday.

“[Wednesday is] also a very vocally demanding character, so I was doing a lot of work with vocal instructors,” Kunkler-Peck said. “That was really exciting to kind of see what my voice could do.”

Michael Hall, who played Gomez Addams, called the music written by Andrew Lippa “outstanding.”

“From the costumes to the lighting to the props, I love the show, you’ll love the show,” Hall (junior-information sciences and technology) said. “Everything comes to life on this stage.”

“The Addams Family” musical performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15 in Schwab Auditorium.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $4.98 for Penn State students. Tickets can be paid through cash or check at the door and can also be bought online.

