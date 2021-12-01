You are the owner of this article.
'Euphoria' star Hunter Schafer to visit Penn State for SPA lecture

Hunter Schafer
Courtesy of SPA

Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Wednesday it will host Hunter Schafer for a lecture at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

According to SPA, the lecture will be entirely free to students.

Schafer is an actress and model, known for her role on the HBO series "Euphoria." Schafer has also modeled for international brands such as Calvin Kline, Dior, Marc Jacobs and Versace.

Students can sign up for tickets to the lecture here after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

