Enter your reputation era with this ‘hot girl walk’ playlist | Blog

Despite the fact that I actually enjoy working out, I’ve found it extremely difficult to find time to go to the gym with school and work.

For reference, you can ask my roommate how many times I’ve said, “I want to run,” to which she responded, “You’re insane.”

With summer at home and the sun shining, I’m less motivated to spend hours locked in a gym. So thanks to TikTok’s “hot girl walk” trend, I have mustered up the energy to take a stroll around my neighborhood while jamming out to my favorite songs.

To cancel out how much Frank Ocean I listen to, I’ve created my best hot girl walk playlist to use this summer for any casual stroll or workout.

“Doses and Mimosas” by Cherub

Starting off the playlist is one of my favorite songs. Cherub’s 2012 carefree high-energy hit can get anyone up and dancing.

On the topic of dancing, for anyone not comfortable with going to the gym or looking for something more fun, I recommend Just Dance. Is it technically a children’s game? Yes, but do you kill so many calories dancing to the song “Rasputin”? A million times, yes.

“The Spins” by Mac Miller

One of Mac Miller’s most popular songs is all about being carefree and living in the moment. This energetic song lets you simulate being in a fun environment while working out.

For the people especially missing Penn State, this can get you back to feeling like you’re running down frat row during winter because you refused to order an Uber.

“Superhero (Heroes & Villains)[with Future & Chris Brown]” by Metro Boomin

This intense song from Metro Boomin’s latest album “Heroes and Villains” has the perfect beat drop in just the first 10 seconds to start off your workout on a hype note.

… Ready for It? by Taylor Swift

The opening song to Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, is the definition of powerful. Hot girls are in their reputation era, and this can get you into that confident mindset.

“Vigilante Shit” by Taylor Swift

Although this song appears in her recent album "Midnights,” this song is definitely categorized as a reputation era song. With its powerful lyrics and dark pop beat, it will have you strutting down the sidewalk like it's the red carpet.

“Good Days” by SZA

Working out is about focusing on your health — both mental and physical. SZA’s single captures the essence of healing and focusing on you. It’s perfect for a simple walk and just embracing the simplicities of life around you.

“Fancy” by Drake (ft. T.I. and Swizz Beatz)

Again focusing on self-love, this song from Drake’s album “Thank Me Later” is catchy, while admiring those who are independent.

Hear it straight from Drake when he said, “You don’t do it for the man, men never notice. You just do it for yourself.”

There’s no line that better resembles what a “hot girl walk” is about.

“Succession (Main Title Theme)” by Nicholas Brittell

For people who haven’t watched the hit HBO show, “Succession,” this dramatic theme song will give you a boost of adrenaline and make you feel as if you’re late to the most important meeting of your life.

If you are a fan of the show and feel like turning your walk into a sprint, simply imagine you are Kendall Roy in season one, episode six running to a meeting in New York City.

“America Has A Problem” by Beyonce

This song from Beyonce’s latest album “Renaissance”is upbeat and fast-paced. I think I could run for an hour straight — if i didn’t faint first — with this song on repeat from how fun it is.

“Maneater” by Nelly Furtado

To end off this playlist, I chose this throwback pop song from Furtado’s album “Loose”. Almost any song from this album has an infectious beat that can give you the highest levels of confidence.

So instead of rotting away your summer days in bed, pop in some headphones and take a hot girl walk while listening to a playlist that’s sure to keep you moving.

